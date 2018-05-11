Miami Conservancy District Records Commission

DAYTON — The Miami Conservancy District Records Commission will meet on Monday, May 14, 2018 at 10 a.m. The meeting will take place at The Miami Conservancy District located at 38 E. Monument Ave., Dayton.

Fairlawn Schools Board of Education

SIDNEY — Fairlawn Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, May 14, at 6:30 p.m. in Room 122.

Items on the agenda including the ratification of the negotiated agreement with the Fairlawn Teachers Association; awarding service contracts; accepting a resignation; employment of personnel and approving the list of graduating seniors.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will meet on Monday, May 14, at 6:30 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

Sidney Records Commission

SIDNEY — The Sidney Records Commission willl hold a special meeting, Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at 4 p.m. in the Administrative Conference Room in City Hall, 201 W. Poplar Street.

The purpose of the meeting is for disposal of records of the municipal corporation and to review applications for one-time disposal of obsolete records and schedules of records retention and disposition submitted by municipal offices.

Tri-County Board of Recover and Mental Health Services

TROY — The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will meet Wednesday, May 16, at 6:45 p.m. in the Marianne Helmlinger Board Room, 1100 Wayne Street, Suite 4000, Troy.

Sidney-Shelby County Board of Health

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Board of Health will meet Wednesday, May 16, at 7 p.m. at the health department conference room.

Items on the agenda include reports on three residences which have orders to remain vacant or condemnation orders attached to them; reports from the public health nursing department and a harm-reduction program.