SIDNEY — Fred Kirk, of Sidney, will celebrate his 90th birthday, May 24, 2018, at a family party.

He would appreciate cards from friends. They can be sent to him at 17601 Sharp Road, Sidney, OH 45365.

Kirk was born May 24, 1928, in Bellefontaine, the son of Mary Helen and Norton Kirk. They are now deceased.

He married his wife, Martha, Sept. 23, 1950. They have four children, eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Kirk enjoys work and golf.