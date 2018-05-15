Marriage proposal upstaged by 3-year-old’s call of nature

BAY CITY, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan boy found a way to make his mark on the occasion of his mother’s marriage proposal.

Allyssa Anter said “yes” Saturday to the question popped by her boyfriend, Kevin Przytula. Video shows the bride-to-be and man on bended knee are blissfully unaware that right next to them, 3-year-old Owen Anter had dropped his pants to urinate in front of Bay City’s Ring of Friendship sculpture.

They were alerted to the pint-sized proposal crasher by the giggling videographer, Przytula’s 11-year-old daughter, Kayleigh.

Allyssa Anter says her son “stole the show,” and acknowledges his potty training is a work in progress.

The video was shared Monday by WNEM-TV and The Bay City Times.

Domestic dispute in Germany: Man arguing with a parrot

BERLIN (AP) — Police were called to investigate a domestic disturbance in a southern German town — and found a man arguing with a parrot.

A resident in Loerrach, near the Swiss border, called the emergency number Monday to report his concerns about loud shouting from a next-door apartment that had been going on for some time.

Police said Tuesday that officers sent to the scene found there was a loud argument going on — but it was between a 22-year-old man and a parrot. The man told them he had been annoyed with the bird, which belonged to his girlfriend.

The parrot responded to being shouted at with loud noises of its own. Police said it couldn’t speak but could bark like a dog.

Since no one was hurt, the officers left.