6 young squirrels rescued from ordeal of tangled tails

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Six young squirrels whose tails were stuck together by tree sap are recovering after a Nebraska wildlife expert untangled them.

A Nebraska Humane Society worker rescued the squirrels from a pine tree in Omaha last week. Nebraska Wildlife Rehab executive director Laura Stastny told the Omaha World-Herald that the sap-covered tails became knotted as the youngsters wrestled in their nest. Stastny says they are about 8 weeks old.

Resident Craig Luttman spotted the rodents’ predicament, describing it Thursday as “kind of like a tug of war, going in completely opposite directions.”

Stastny gave the squirrels a mild painkiller before removing the sticky fur and untangling them. She says some of them suffered injuries to their tails, but that she expects all six to be released in a few weeks.

Roo-ting out trouble: Rogue S Carolina kangaroo nabbed again

CLARKS HILL, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s most talented escape artist may be a kangaroo.

News outlets report the McCormick County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that a mischievous marsupial was roaming the county for the second time in three days. Maj. Robert Christie says authorities have yet to discern how it escaped, but it’s likely the kangaroo found a weak spot in the fence or a gate left open.

The kangaroo’s Houdini act first was noticed Tuesday, when Sheriff Clark Sterns says calls came streaming in about a kangaroo sighting along Highway 28. Sterns says its owner was notified and was able to corral the animal. Details about the kangaroo’s Thursday morning exploits and capture were not released.

The sheriff’s office says the unidentified owners are properly licensed to keep the kangaroo in South Carolina.