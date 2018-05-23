Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Farmer Family Gallery in Reed Hall at Ohio State University Lima exhibits “Don’t Try This at Home: Fool Stunts and Abstractions,” art by Gregg Willard, through July 12. Open Monday-Thursday, noon to 4 p.m. Free.

• Shelby County Historical Society exhibits “Turmoil during the First Quarter of the 20th Century” in the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave. The exhibit continues through October. Monday through Friday, 1 to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Free. 498-1653.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Little Shop of Horrors,” through June 24. Tickets: $61-$75, includes dinner. Times vary. 800-677-9505.

• Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy, presents “Texas Trio: Woodturning, Watercolors & Jewelry,” through June 17. Free. 937-339-0457.

• Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum at Ohio State University, 110 Sullivant Hall, 1813 N. High St., Columbus, exhibits “Artistically Mad: Seven Decades of Satire” through Oct. 21. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. Free. 614-292-0538.

FRIDAY

• Party in the Parkway presents The Stapels in concert in Heritage Parkway in Wapakoneta from 6:30 to 10 p.m.

• Tickets go on sale today at 11 a.m. for a concert by Alabama scheduled for Sept. 14 at the Rose Music Center in Huber Heights. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.

• Tickets go on sale today at 10 a.m. for a concert by Rick Braun and Peter White scheduled for Sept. 22 in the Sweetwater Performance Pavilion in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Tickets at Etix.com.

SATURDAY

• The Great Sidney Farmer’s Market opens today and runs every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon through Oct. 13 on the courtsquare in downtown Sidney.

• New Bremen Public Library screens cartoons at 10 a.m. Free.

• Velvet Ice Cream, 11324 Mount Vernon Road, Utica, hosts the 44th annual Sertoma Ice Cream Festival today from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Ice cream, entertainment, crafts, children’s activities, contests. Parade at 11 a.m., today, in Utica Village along Central Avenue. 800-589-5000.

SUNDAY

• Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra performs a Memorial Day Weekend Concert at 7 p.m. during Dayton Heritage Day at Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton. Park opens at 11 a.m. Admission: $8 adults, $7 seniors, $5 children 3 to 17.

• Auglaize County: In Motion and Auglaize County Historical Society host open houses from 1 to 4 p.m. at Wapakoneta Museum, 206 W. Main St., Wapakoneta; Mooney Museum, 223 S. Main St., St. Marys; Armstrong Air and Space Museum, 500 Apollo Drive, Wapakoneta; Cridersville Historical Society, 111 W. Sugar St., Cridersville; and Uniopolis Historical Society, East Ohio Street, Uniopolis. 419-738-9328.

• Houston Cemetery hosts a Memorial Day service at 10:15 a.m.

• Plattsville Cemetery hosts a Memorial Day service at 11 a.m.

• Cedar Point Cemetery, 17510 state Route 706, Pasco, hosts a Memorial Day service at noon.

• Glenn Cemetery in Port Jefferson hosts a Memorial Day service at 1:30 p.m.

MONDAY

• New Knoxville Historical Society, 107 E. German St., New Knoxville, hosts an open house from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Sidney Amvets Post No. 1986 hosts a Memorial Day service beginning on the courtsquare in downtown Sidney at 9 a.m.

• Heiland American Legion Post No. 446 hosts a Memorial Day service in the Botkins Local School gymnasium at 10 a.m.

• American Legion Post No. 241 hosts a Memorial Day service in the German protestant Cemetery, New Bremen-New Knoxville Road at Lock Two Road, New Bremen, at 11 a.m.

• Shelby Memorial Gardens, 8347 state Route 705, Sidney, hosts a Memorial Day service at 11 a.m.

• Franklin Township hosts a Memorial Day service at noon in Pearl Cemetery, 11095 N. county Road 25A.

TUESDAY

• Otterbein Cridersville Senior Lifestyle Community, 100 Red Oak Drive, Cridersville, presents a seminar by Rick Hunsicker, “What Seniors Need to Know,” at 5 p.m. Advance registration required at 419-645-7151.

• Darke County Parks hosts Project FeederWatch, bird-watching, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today and 3 to 5 p.m., Wednesday, in the Shawnee Prairie Preserve, 4267 state Route 502 W., Greenville. Free. Take binoculars for bird-watching.

• New Bremen Public Library presens teh Leonardo Music Show at 1 p.m. and hosts story time for children up to first grade at 6:30 p.m. 419-629-2158.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts story time for all ages at 10:30 a.m.

WEDNESDAY

• Old Storefront Antiques, 1837 Main St., Dublin, Indiana, celebrates the 15th anniversary of the Historic National Road Yard Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. www.oldstorefrontantiques.com.

• Koester Pavilion and SpringMeade Health Center present a talk by Dr. William Schemmel, “Macular Eye Disease,” at 6 p.m. in the Koester Pavilion, 3232 N. county Road 25A, Troy. Advance registration required at 937-440-7663. Free.

• Amvets Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts wing night from 4 to 7 p.m. Wings: 60 cents dine in; 70 cents carry out.

MAY 31

• New Bremen Public Library hosts story time for children up to first grade at 10:30 a.m.

• People’s Federal Savings and Loan Association, 101 E. Court St., hosts an open house to celebrate the 100th anniversary of its nationally famous, Louis H. Sullivan-designed building from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• New Knoxville Community Library presents the Leonardo Music Show at 10:30 a.m. Free.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit event notices to pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com.

