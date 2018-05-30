Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Farmer Family Gallery in Reed Hall at Ohio State University Lima exhibits “Don’t Try This at Home: Fool Stunts and Abstractions,” art by Gregg Willard, through July 12. Open Monday-Thursday, noon to 4 p.m. Free.

• Shelby County Historical Society exhibits “Turmoil during the First Quarter of the 20th Century” in the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave. The exhibit continues through October. Monday through Friday, 1 to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Free. 498-1653.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Little Shop of Horrors,” through June 24. Tickets: $61-$75, includes dinner. Times vary. 800-677-9505.

• Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy, presents “Texas Trio: Woodturning, Watercolors & Jewelry,” through June 17. Free. 937-339-0457.

• Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum at Ohio State University, 110 Sullivant Hall, 1813 N. High St., Columbus, exhibits “Artistically Mad: Seven Decades of Satire” through Oct. 21. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. Free. 614-292-0538.

• Jackson Center Community Days run through Sunday in downtown Jackson Center. Car show, rides, entertainment, tournaments, beer, food, games, pageants. Parade at 2 p.m., Sunday. www.jacksoncenter.com/community-days.

• Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton, presents “The complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)” through June 24. Times vary. Tickets: $25-$50 at www.ticketcenterstage.com.

FRIDAY

• Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra present “Fiedler’s Favorites,” today and Saturday at 8 p.m. in the Schuster Center in downtown Dayton. Tickets: $29-$79 at www.daytonperformingarts.org.

• Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. today for a concert by Hot Tuna scheduled for Dec. 5 in the Clyde Theatre in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Tickets at clydetheatre.com.

• Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. today for a concert by Blackberry Smoke scheduled for Aug. 24 in the Sweetwater Performance Pavilion in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Tickets at Etix.com.

• Today is the deadline for chidlren 8 to 12 to register for Beginner Boots Horse Camp scheduled for June 12-14 at Fassett Farm in Cridersville. Fee: $250. 419-657-2700.

• New Bremen Public Library hosts a sing-along with Miss Bre at 11 a.m. Free.

• Dayton Pride Festival’s Affair on the Square runs from 5 to 11 p.m. today and from noon to 4 p.m., Sunday, on the courthouse square in downtown Dayton. Entertainment, food, beer, pub crawl, car show, children’s activities, kickball tournament. Parade at Cooper Park in Dayton, Sunday at 11 a.m. daytonlgbtcenter.org.

• Riverscape MetroPark, 111 E. Monument Ave., Dayton, presents a Pickin in the Park concert by Park-Luke Knight, Bigfoot Yancey and the Wooks and food trucks from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Free.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster screens a movie for children in kindergarten and older at 10:15 a.m. Free.

• Amvets Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts a fish and chicken fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Dine in or carry out. Meals: $7.

• Old Time Country Jamboree performs from 7 to 10 p.m. in the Spring Creek Christian Church, 63 Wiles Road. Admission: $3.

SATURDAY

• The Great Sidney Farmers Market runs from 8 a.m. to noon on the courtsquare in downtown Sidney.

• Equestrian Therapy Program hosts a volunteer orientation and training session at 9 a.m. at Fassett Farm, 22532 Grubb-Bowsher Road, Cridersville, 419-371-4881.

• The Troy Strawberry Festival runs today and Sunday in downtown Troy. Contests, food, entertainment, children’s activities.

SUNDAY

• Midwest Miniature Showcase runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Holiday Inn, 2800 Pesidential Drive, Fairborn. Dollhouses, room boxes, vignettes. Admission: $5 adults, $2 children 2 to 15.

• Southwestern Auglaize County Summer Concert Series presents 52nd Street in concert in Minster Machine Centennial Park in Minster at 6:30 p.m. Free. Take lawn chairs.

MONDAY

• Sidney-Shelby County YMCA, 300 E. Parkwood St., hosts its 32nd annual Water Safety Week, swimming classes for children who have completed kindergarten through sixth grade, today through June 7. Times vary. Free.

• New Bremen Public Library offers Technology Help Time from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and wacky experients with sound for children in grades 1-5 at 1 p.m. Advance registration required for either at 419-629-2158.

• New Knoxville Community Library offers Technology Help Time from 5 to 7 p.m. Advance registration required at 419-753-2724.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster offers Technology Help Time form 5 to 7 p.m. Advance registration required at 419-628-2925.

TUESDAY

• Darke County Parks hosts Project FeederWatch, bird-watching, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today and 3 to 5 p.m., Wednesday, in the Shawnee Prairie Preserve, 4267 state Route 502 W., Greenville. Free. Take binoculars for bird-watching.

• New Bremen Public Library offers a family craft, make a windchime, all day; hosts a Perfection game for teens at 1 p.m. and story time for children up to first grade at 6:30 p.m. Advance registration required for Perfection at 419-629-2158.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts Stories in the Park in Paris Street Park in Minster for all ages at 10 a.m.; the Lego Club for all ages at the library at 3:30 p.m.; and a magic show featuring Jeff Wawrzaszek in the Four Season Park in Minster for all ages at 6:30 p.m.

• The Ohio Humanities Council presents a talk by Jeremy Meier, “Kennedy Men: Father and Sons,” at 1 p.m. in the Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., Sidney, and performances by the Fries Band at 6:15 p.m. and by Susan Marie Frontczak as Erma Bombeck at 7:30 p.m. in the Hance Pavilion in Fountain Park along Forest Avenue in Piqua. Free.

WEDNEDAY

• WACO Histocial Society presents an Ohio Chautauqua program, “The Airplane, Flying the 20th Century,” by James Armstead as Benjamin O. Davis at 1 p.m. in the WACO Air Museum, 1865 S. county Road 25A, Troy. Free. 937-335-9226.

• Amvets Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts wing night from 4 to 7 p.m. Wings: 60 cents dine in; 70 cents carry out.

• Shelby County Historical Society presents a performance by Dr. Sally Ann Drucker as Betty Friedan at 2:30 p.m. in the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave. Free. 498-1653.

• The Ohio Humanities Council presents a performance by the Gotham City Brass Quintet at 6:15 p.m. and a performance by Fred Blanco as Cesar Chavez at 7:30 p.m. in the Hance Pavilion in Fountain Park along Forest Avenue in Piqua. Free.

• New Knoxville Community Library offers a drop-in craft, rock painting, for children in kindergarten and older from 4 to 7 p.m.

• Amos Memorial Public Library and Sidney Parks & Recreation host stories in Green Tree Park, 800 Sixth Ave., at 11 a.m. Free.

• Today is the deadline for children in kindergarten through eighth grade to register for Sidney Parks & Recreation Movie Day, scheduled for June 8 at 9 a.m. in the Senior Center. Register at 498-8155.

JUNE 7

• Today is the deadline to purchase tickets in advance for chicken dinners and rides at the Versailles Poultry Days, scheduled for June 8-10 in downtown Versailles. Meals: $8. Rides: $15 for all-day tickets. Tickets at Johns IGA, Second National Bank and Vertailles Saving & Loan, all in Versailles.

• New Bremen Public Library hosts story time for children up to first grade at 10:30 a.m., presents a program by Aullwood Audubon Center and Farm at 1 p.m. and hosts Tabletop Night, board games for all ages at 5:30 p.m.

• The Ohio Humanities Council presents a talk by Susan Marie Frontczak, “Hooked on Humor: Bringing Humor to Your Stories,” at 1 p.m. in the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy; a talk by Fred Blanco, “Zoot Suit Riots,” at 2 p.m. at Edison State Community College, 1973 Edison Drive, Piqua; and performances by Acoustic Friends at 6:15 p.m. and Dr. Sally Ann Drucker as Betty Friedan at 7:30 p.m. in the Hance Pavilion in Fountain Park along Forest Avenue in Piqua. All free.

• A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. U.S. Route 36, Conover, hosts a You Can Do It! painting fundrasier at 6:30 p.m. Fee: $35 in advance at 937-214-5562; $45 at the door.

• New Knoxville Community Library hosts family story time for children in kindergarten and younger and their caregivers at 10:30 a.m. and Music around the World, making musical instruments, for all ages, at 1 p.m.

• Sidney Alive hosts a Pinterest party at Bruno’s, 110 E. Poplar St., at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $37.22 at pinterestparties.brownpapertickets.com.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit event notices to pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com.

