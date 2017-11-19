Posted on by

Giving thanks a few days early


Justin Neu, center, of Sidney, helps his son J.T., left, serve a meal during the Alpha Community Center’s Thanksgiving dinner on Friday. The Alpha Center has served a Thanksgiving meal annually for 22 years according to director Jan Geuy. Hundreds of people ate the Center on Friday. Dinner included turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, dressing, macaroni and cheese, green bean casserole and pies donated by The Spot.


Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

