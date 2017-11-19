Giving thanks a few days early

Justin Neu, center, of Sidney, helps his son J.T., left, serve a meal during the Alpha Community Center’s Thanksgiving dinner on Friday. The Alpha Center has served a Thanksgiving meal annually for 22 years according to director Jan Geuy. Hundreds of people ate the Center on Friday. Dinner included turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, dressing, macaroni and cheese, green bean casserole and pies donated by The Spot.

