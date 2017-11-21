Let yourself go

TODAY

• Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus, exhibits “Think Outside the Brick: The Creative Art of Lego,” which runs through Feb. 25, “Laura Park: 2017 Columbus Comics Residency Exhibition” through Feb. 11, “Three Chagalls” through March 11, “Sidney Chafetz: Poets and False Prophets” through Dec. 3, “Botanical Wonders: Flower Figure Quilts 1850-1950” through March 11; “Beyond Impressionism: Paris, Fin de Siecle: Signac, Redon, Toulouse-Lautrec and Their Contemporaries,” which runs through Jan. 21; and “Motion” through April 30. Exhibit hours vary. Museum admission: Adults $14; seniors, $8; students 18 and older, $8; students 6-17, $5; children 5 and under, free; Sundays free; Thursdays 5 to 9 p.m., pay what you want. 614-629-0359.

• Springfield Museum of Art, 107 Cliff Park Road, Springfield, presents “Ponds, Gardens and Shadows: Paintings by Jennifer Rosengarten” through Jan. 7. Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission: $5 adults, $3 students and seniors, children 17 and under, free. 937-325-4673.

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton, presents an exhibit, “Alphonse Mucha: Master of Art Nouveau—Selections from the Dhawan Collection,” through Dec. 31. And presents a curatorial conversation, “Loie Fuller,” today at 6 p.m. Exhibit admission: $14 adults, $11 seniors, students 18 and older and active military, $6 children 7 to 17, free for members and children 6 and under. 937-223-4278.

• Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy, exhibits “Cooperative Works by Kevin Russell and Richard Paldino” through Nov. 26. Monday, 7 to 9 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. Free. 937-339-0457.

• Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum, 300 N. Whitewoman St., Coshocton, presents an exhibit, “WWI Posters—Rallying the Home Front,” which runs through Dec. 31. Open Tuesday through Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. Admission: $4 adults, $3 children. 740-622-8710.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Timeless Memories of Christmas” through Dec. 31. Times vary. Tickets: $61-$75 includes dinner. 800-677-9505.

• Tipp City Area Arts Council presents its third annual 6×6 Art for All exhibit in the Mayflower Arts Center, 9 W. Main St., Troy, through Dec. 16. Admission free.

THURSDAY

• First Presbyterian Church, 202 N. Miami Ave., presents the 11th annual Turkey Trot 5K Walk/Run to End Hunger at 8:30 a.m. Proceeds benefit the Alpha Center. 492-4597.

• Feast of Giving, Thanksgiving in Dayton, offers a free meal from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton. Free parking in the convention center garage.

• A Thanksgiving Day meal is served in the Knights of Columbus hall, 40 N. Main St., Minster, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free. 419-628-1328.

FRIDAY

• The Dayton Holiday Festival runs from 4 to 9 p.m. at Courthouse Square, Dayton. Grande Illumination of tree at 7:45 p.m. and Dayton Children’s Parade Spectacular in Lights follows.

• AMVETS Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts a fish and chicken fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Dine in or carry out. Meals: $7.

SUNDAY

• Miami County Park District presents a Naturalist Adventure Series, “Rock Hounds,” from 1 to 4 p.m.; a Storybook Program, “If You Find a Rock,” from 1 to 3 p.m.; and a Music in the Parks program, “Ancient Music,” at 6 p.m., all in Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, Tipp City. Free. Advance registration required at miamicountyparks.com.

MONDAY

• Rosewood Gallery, 2655 Oldson Drive, Kettering, exhibits the seventh annual “Art Ed: An Art Educators’ Exhibition” through Dec. 29. Opening reception Dec. 2 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Exhibit hours Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free. 937-296-0294.

• Upper Valley Medical Center, 3130 N. county Road 25A, Troy, hosts a holiday open house fundraiser in the hospital gift shop from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Door prizes with $25 purchase. 937-440-4995.

TUESDAY

• Darke County Parks hosts an early morning discovery hike for adults at 8 a.m. and Project FeederWatch, bird-watching, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today and Wednesday in the Shawnee Prairie Preserve, 4267 state Route 502 W., Greenville. Free. Take binoculars for both events. 937-548-0165.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit items to pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com.

