On the agenda

Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education will meet Monday, Nov. 27, at 6 p.m. in the Adams Board Room. The board will hear various reports, accept donations, approve out-of-district learning experiences, establish the January reorganizational meeting date, accept resignations and hire personnel.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will meet on Monday, Nov. 27, at 6:30 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

There will be a discussion about options for the state Route 47 and Wilkinson Avenue intersection.

Council will be introduced to four ordinances, and they are:

• For an appropriation for expenditures for the city for 2018;

• To amend portions of a codified ordinance pertaining to personnel, policies, procedures and regulations;

• To amend certain city employees’s pay classification plan and pay tables for 2018, and to declare an emergency so that it would become effective upon passage of the ordinance;

• To assess the cost of the removal of litter or junk and or weed cutting.

It is expected for council to adopt two ordinances for supplemental appropriations for 2017 and an amendment pertaining to water, sewer, stormwater and solid waste collection rates.

It is expected for council to adopt three resolutions to establish a fire station 3 capital fund, to accept the Kesler survey plat and to appoint Tim Gleason to the Downtown Design Review Board.

In addition, council will also hold an executive session about the employment/appointment of a public employee.

Jackson Center Council

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Council will meet Monday, Nov. 27, at 7 p.m. in council chambers. Council will hold readings of ordinances dealing with establishing job classifications and rates for all village employees; make appropriations for current expenses and other expenditures; authorize adjustments in the 2017 annual appropriations. Council will also hold an executive session to discuss the employment of a public employee.

A finance committee meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers.