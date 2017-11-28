Community calendar

TODAY

• Miami-Shelby Ostomy Support Group meets in the Upper Valley Medical Center, 3130 N. county Road 25A, Conference Room A, Troy, at 7 p.m. 937-440-4706.

• WNOD Meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous of Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 8 p.m. for a public discussion meeting in the First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St. 937-622-1294.

NOV. 30

• Sidney Noon Group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at noon for a public discussion meeting in the St. John’s Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. 937-622-1294.

• Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets at 5:30 p.m. in the Northside Commons Community Center, 316 W. Russell Road. 937-789-4317.

• Celebrate Recovery, a Christian 12-step program for addicts and people dealing with grief, loss, abandonment, eating disorders or codependency, meets at 6 p.m. in the Connection Point Church of God, 1510 Campbell Road. Use door 3.

• The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua. 937-773-6753.

• Families of Addicts meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Mount Zion Church, 324 Grove St. 937-570-0118.

• Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua, 937-773-6753.

• Thursday Big Book of Alcoholics Anonymous of Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 7 p.m. for a public big book meeting in the Presbyterian Church, North and Miami streets. 937-622-1294.

DEC. 1

• Sidney Gateway Hi12 meets at noon at the American Legion post, 1265 Fourth Ave. All Masons are welcome.

• Sidney Noon Group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at noon for a public discussion meeting in the St. John’s Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. 937-622-1294.

• Friday Night Group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 7:30 p.m. for a members-only discussion meeting in the First Christian Church, 320 E. Russell Road. 937-622-1294.

DEC. 2

• Saturday Morning Eye Opener group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 10 a.m. for a members-only discussion meeting in the First United Methodist Church 230 E. Poplar St. 937-622-1294.

• Sidney Woman of Hope group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 11:30 a.m. for a women members-only discussion meeting in the white house at 117 W. Water St. 937-622-1294.

DEC. 4

• Sidney Rotary Club meets at noon in the Moose Lodge, 1200 Broadway Ave.

• Sidney Noon Group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at noon for a public discussion meeting in the St. John’s Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. 937-622-1294.

• Primary Purpose Group of of Alcoholics Anonymous of Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 8 p.m. for a members-only discussion meeting in the First Christian Church, 320 E. Russell Road. 937-622-1294.

DEC. 5

• Sidney Group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 8:30 p.m. for an open speaker’s meeting in the Presbyterian Church, North and Miami streets. 937-622-1294.

DEC. 6

• Sidney Kiwanis Club meets at noon at the Moose Lodge, 1200 Broadway Ave. 937-710-4944.

• Sit ‘N Stitch meets at 1 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua. 937-773-6753.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Send meeting notices to pspeelman@aimmediamidwest.com.

