Let yourself go

TODAY

• Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus, exhibits “Think Outside the Brick: The Creative Art of Lego,” which runs through Feb. 25, “Laura Park: 2017 Columbus Comics Residency Exhibition” through Feb. 11, “Three Chagalls” through March 11, “Sidney Chafetz: Poets and False Prophets” through Dec. 3, “Botanical Wonders: Flower Figure Quilts 1850-1950” through March 11; “Beyond Impressionism: Paris, Fin de Siecle: Signac, Redon, Toulouse-Lautrec and Their Contemporaries,” which runs through Jan. 21; and “Motion” through April 30. Exhibit hours vary. Museum admission: Adults $14; seniors, $8; students 18 and older, $8; students 6-17, $5; children 5 and under, free; Sundays free; Thursdays 5 to 9 p.m., pay what you want. 614-629-0359.

• Springfield Museum of Art, 107 Cliff Park Road, Springfield, presents “Ponds, Gardens and Shadows: Paintings by Jennifer Rosengarten” through Jan. 7. Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission: $5 adults, $3 students and seniors, children 17 and under, free. 937-325-4673.

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton, presents an exhibit, “Alphonse Mucha: Master of Art Nouveau—Selections from the Dhawan Collection,” through Dec. 31. Exhibit admission: $14 adults, $11 seniors, students 18 and older and active military, $6 children 7 to 17, free for members and children 6 and under. 937-223-4278.

• Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum, 300 N. Whitewoman St., Coshocton, presents an exhibit, “WWI Posters—Rallying the Home Front,” which runs through Dec. 31. Open Tuesday through Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. Admission: $4 adults, $3 children. 740-622-8710.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Timeless Memories of Christmas” through Dec. 31. Times vary. Tickets: $61-$75 includes dinner. 800-677-9505.

• Tipp City Area Arts Council presents its third annual “6×6 Art for All” exhibit in the Mayflower Arts Center, 9 W. Main St., Troy, through Dec. 16. Admission free.

• Rosewood Gallery, 2655 Oldson Drive, Kettering, exhibits the seventh annual “Art Ed: An Art Educators’ Exhibition” through Dec. 29. Opening reception Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Exhibit hours Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free. 937-296-0294.

• Virginia Kettering’s Train Display is on exhibit in the Kettering Tower windows, Second and Main streets, Dayton, through Jan. 2. Free.

• Rike’s holiday windows are on display in the Schuster Center, Second and Main streets, Dayton, through Dec. 31. Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Free.

FRIDAY

• AMVETS Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts a fish and chicken fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Dine in or carry out. Meals: $7.

• Dare to Defy Productions presents “Little Women” in the Schuster Center in downtown Dayton at 8 p.m. today, Saturday, Dec. 8 and 9 and 2 p.m., Saturday. Tickets: $16.50 to $25 plus fees. www.ticketcenterstage.com.

• Wiley’s Comedy Joint, 101 Pine St., Dayton, presents Geoff Tate at 8 p.m. today, and at 7:15 and 9:30 p.m., Saturday. Tickets: $10 plus two-item minimum purchase and 18 percent tip. www-wileyscomedy-com.seatengine.com.

• Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics, 2291 Saint Johns Road, Maria Stein, opens an exhibit, “Nativities and Classic Advent Calendars,” which runs through Jan. 7, and presents a talk, “Nativities through the Ages,” by Matt Hess, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. Exhibit open Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Free.

• Today is the deadline to purchase tickets for the dinner dance scheduled for Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. at the Senior Center of Sidney and Shelby County. Tickets: $15 members, $17 nonmembers at the center, 304 S. West Ave. Dance only tickets: $5 members, $7 nonmembers at the door.

• Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus, opens “James R. Hopkins: Faces of the Heartland, which continues through Feb. 18. Admission: Adults $14; seniors, $8; students 18 and older, $8; students 6-17, $5; children 5 and under, free; Sundays free; Thursdays 5 to 9 p.m., pay what you want. 614-629-0359.

• Houston Community Association hosts Pizza Night in the Houston Community Center, 5005 Russia-Houston Road, Houston, from 5 to 9 p.m. Pizzas: $10 to $17. Dine in or carry out. Advance orders at 937-295-3598.

• Old Time Country Jamboree performs from 7 to 10 p.m. in the Spring Creek Christian Church, 63 Wiles Road. Admission: $3.

SATURDAY

• Brukner Nature Center’s annual Winter Arts & Crafts Show runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy. Crafts for sale, exhibits, birdwatching, hikes, refreshments. Admission free. 937-698-6493.

• Miami Couny YMCA Robinson Branch, 3060 S. County Road 25A, Troy, hosts a Saturday Night Live Event for children in grades K to 6 from 7 to 11:30 p.m. Swimming, gym games, bounce house, movie, pizza. $10 members, $16 nonmembers. Advance registration required at 937-440-9622.

• Shelby County Historical Society hosts Christmas of Yesteryear at the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave., from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crafts, demonstrations, model train exhibit. Free. 937-498-1653.

• Sidney Dance Co. presents “Christmas of Yesteryear” at 2 p.m. today and Sunday in the Cameo Theatre, 304 S. West Ave. Tickets: $8 adults, $4 children at Sharon’s School of Dance, 104 E. Poplar St. until Friday, and at the door.

• Sidney Alive! offers free, horse-drawn carriage tours around the courtsquare from 2 to 4 p.m. Board at north side of courthouse.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., hosts a holiday open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Live reindeer, entertainment, crafts, Santa.

• First Presbyterian Church, 202 N. Miami Ave., presents “Amahl and the Night Visitors” at 7 p.m. Admission free but offering will be collected.

• The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton, screens “Prancer” at noon. Tickets: $2 adults, children 12 and under free.

• Miami County Park District presents “An Evening of Lights” in the Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, Tipp City, from 6 to 9 p.m. Free. Advance registration at miamicountyparks.com.

• The Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton, presents “Sound Bites: Short Talks About Art” about Helen Frankenthaler’s “Sea Change” and color field artists at 1:30 p.m. in the museum rotunda. Admission:$14 nonmembers. Members free. 937-223-4278.

• New Knoxville celebrates Christmas in the Village from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wine- and craft beer-tastings, entertainment, carriage rides, Santa, bake sale, crafts.

SUNDAY

• Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents a string quartet in concert in the Dayton Metro Main Library, 215 E. Third St., Dayton, at 3 p.m. Free.

• Santa’s Market Crafts and Gifts Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Fort Loramie High School. Crafts to make and purchase, letters to Santa, photos with Santa from noon to 2 p.m., student art show, food available. Admission: $2 or two cans of food. flsantasmarket@gmail.com.

• Garst Museum, 205 N. Broadway, Greenville, hosts a holiday open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Entertainment, refreshments, decorations. Free admission to national Annie Oakley Center. 937-548-5250.

• The Lockkeepers’ House in New Bremen hosts a Chritmas Tree Festival open house from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Decorated tree exhibit. Free.

• Gateway Arts Council presents “3 Redneck Tenors Christmas Spec-Tac-Yule-Ar” at 3 and 7 p.m. in the Sidney High School auditorium, 1215 Campbell Road. Tickets: $21 at 498-2787 and at the door.

MONDAY

• Edison State Community College, 1978 Edison Drive, Piqua, presents a panel discussion about combat veterans and their marital relationships, at 6 p.m. in East Hall Room 458. Free but reservations are required at 937-778-3815.

• Miami County Park District hosts a hike, “Trailing Moms and Tots,” for mothers and children up to 5, from 10 a.m. to noon in the Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, Tipp City. Advance registration at miamicountyparks.com.

• New Bremen Public Library offers computer help by Fred Miller from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and a Christmas craft kit available from 6 to 7 p.m. Advance registration for either at 419-629-2158.

• New Knoxville Community Library offers Christmas craft kits for pick-up today, Wednesday and Dec. 7 from 3 to 7 p.m. and offers computer help by Fred Miller from 5 to 7 p.m. today. Advance registration required for computer help at 419-753-2724.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster offers a Christmas craft for pick-up from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today, Tuesday and Wednesday and offers computer help by Fred Miller from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Advance registration for computer help at 419-628-2925.

TUESDAY

• DeGraff’s Hometown Holiday runs from 6 to 8 p.m. in the firehouse, Pirates Den and Village Chameleon. Tree lighting at 6 p.m., Santa at 6:15 p.m., crafts, chili cook-off, refreshments.

• Darke County Parks hosts an early morning discovery hike for adults at 8 a.m. and Project FeederWatch, bird-watching, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today and Wednesday in the Shawnee Prairie Preserve, 4267 state Route 502 W., Greenville. Free. Take binoculars for both events. 937-548-0165.

• Johnston Farm and Indian Agency, 9845 Hardin Road, Piqua, hosts Johnston House after Dark tours today and Dec. 7 at 6, 6:30 and 7 p.m. Take flashlights. Tickets: $5. 937-773-2522.

• Miami County Park District hosts an adult exploration hike from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 state Route 41, Troy. Free but advance registration required at miamicountyparks.com.

• New Bremen Public Library preents story time for children up to first grade at 6:30 p.m. and Christmas craft kits for pick-up from 6 to 7 p.m. Advance registration for kits at 419-629-2158.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts story time for all ages at 10:30 a.m., the Lego Builders Club for all ages at 3:30 p.m. and the Lego Robotics Club fore children in grades 3-7 at 4:30 p.m. Advance registration required for robotics at 419-628-2925.

• Wright State Physicians host a weight-loss surgery-education seminar led by Dr. Joon Shim, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Miami Valley Hospital South Conference Center, 2400 Miami Valley Drive, Room 1315, Centerville. Free. Register at 937-208-5439.

WEDNESDAY

• Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy, conducts a winter bird count hike from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. followed by a potluck lunch. Take a dish to share. Advance registration required at 937-698-6493.

• Amvets Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts wing night from 4 to 7 p.m. Wings: 60 cents dine in; 70 cents carry out.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts Coffee & Crafts for adults at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Craft is a Christmas tree ornament. Advance registration at 419-628-2925.

DEC. 7

• Joint Township District Memorial Hospital and Otterbein St. Marys host a Senior Supper Hour program, open to the public, at Otterbein St. Marys, 11230 state Route 364, St. Marys, at 5 p.m. Dinner and performance by the Prevailing Word Chorus from The Way International. Tickets: $7. 419-394-3335, ext. 1128.

• New Bremen Public Library hosts story time for children up to first grade at 10:30 a.m.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit items to pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com.

