Police: Watch for counterfeit bills

MINSTER — The Minster Police Department is looking for a black male subject, with a beard, who was seen operating a white, silver or tan Dodge pickup truck.

According to Sgt. Drexler, of Minster Police Department, the subject passed counterfeit bills at several Minster gas stations on Thursday. The Eagle Acres Marathon, located at 410 Main St., and the South Marathon, located at 54 S Main St., were both targeted between the times of 1:50 p.m. and 1:56 p.m.

“It almost seems as if he was hitting places (while) coming down OH-66,” Drexler said.

Drexler said a Marathon gas station in New Bremen was also targeted, as well as Casey’s General Store in Fort Loramie.

“The thing that tipped (the store employees off) the most was the fact that they were such old bills,” he said.

At press time, one counterfeit $100 bill has been passed in Shelby County,

According to the Chief Deputy Frye, of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, one counterfeit bill was used at a business in Shelby County, though he was unable to disclose the specific location at this time.

Frye said employees at the business used a counterfeit detection marker on the bill, which signaled fraud. They then contacted police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Mike Martz, of Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, at 494-2140, or call 9-1-1 if the subject is seen in the community.

A surveillance photo a man suspected of passing counterfeit $100 bills in Minster, New Bremen and Fort Loramie. Anyone with information or anyone who sees this man should call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 498-1111. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/12/web1_fakemoney-1.jpg A surveillance photo a man suspected of passing counterfeit $100 bills in Minster, New Bremen and Fort Loramie. Anyone with information or anyone who sees this man should call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 498-1111. Courtesy Minster Police Department. A surveillance photo a man suspected of passing counterfeit $100 bills in Minster, New Bremen and Fort Loramie. Anyone with information or anyone who sees this man should call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 498-1111. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/12/web1_fakemoney2-1.jpg A surveillance photo a man suspected of passing counterfeit $100 bills in Minster, New Bremen and Fort Loramie. Anyone with information or anyone who sees this man should call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 498-1111. Courtesy Minster Police Department. Photo of the circulated counterfeit bill. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/12/web1_fakemoney3-1.jpg Photo of the circulated counterfeit bill. Courtesy Minster Police Department. Photo of the circulated counterfeit bill. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/12/web1_fakemoney4-1.jpg Photo of the circulated counterfeit bill. Courtesy Minster Police Department.