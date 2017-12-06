Let yourself go

TODAY

• Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus, exhibits “Think Outside the Brick: The Creative Art of Lego,” which runs through Feb. 25, “Laura Park: 2017 Columbus Comics Residency Exhibition” through Feb. 11, “Three Chagalls” through March 11, “Botanical Wonders: Flower Figure Quilts 1850-1950” through March 11; “Beyond Impressionism: Paris, Fin de Siecle: Signac, Redon, Toulouse-Lautrec and Their Contemporaries,” which runs through Jan. 21; “James R. Hopkins: Faces of the Heartland,” through Feb. 18 and “Motion” through April 30. Exhibit hours vary. Museum admission: Adults $14; seniors, $8; students 18 and older, $8; students 6-17, $5; children 5 and under, free; Sundays free; Thursdays 5 to 9 p.m., pay what you want. 614-629-0359.

• Springfield Museum of Art, 107 Cliff Park Road, Springfield, presents “Ponds, Gardens and Shadows: Paintings by Jennifer Rosengarten” through Jan. 7. Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission: $5 adults, $3 students and seniors, children 17 and under, free. 937-325-4673.

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton, presents an exhibit, “Alphonse Mucha: Master of Art Nouveau—Selections from the Dhawan Collection,” through Dec. 31. Exhibit admission: $14 adults, $11 seniors, students 18 and older and active military, $6 children 7 to 17, free for members and children 6 and under. 937-223-4278.

• Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum, 300 N. Whitewoman St., Coshocton, presents an exhibit, “WWI Posters—Rallying the Home Front,” which runs through Dec. 31. Open Tuesday through Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. Admission: $4 adults, $3 children. 740-622-8710.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Timeless Memories of Christmas” through Dec. 31. Times vary. Tickets: $61-$75 includes dinner. 800-677-9505.

• Tipp City Area Arts Council presents its third annual “6×6 Art for All” exhibit in the Mayflower Arts Center, 9 W. Main St., Troy, through Dec. 16. Admission free.

• Rosewood Gallery, 2655 Oldson Drive, Kettering, exhibits the seventh annual “Art Ed: An Art Educators’ Exhibition” through Dec. 29. Exhibit hours Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free. 937-296-0294.

• Virginia Kettering’s Train Display is on exhibit in the Kettering Tower windows, Second and Main streets, Dayton, through Jan. 2. Free.

• Rike’s holiday windows are on display in the Schuster Center, Second and Main streets, Dayton, through Dec. 31. Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Free.

• Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics, 2291 Saint Johns Road, Maria Stein, exhibits “Nativities and Classic Advent Calendars,” which runs through Jan. 7, and presents a talk, “Nativities through the Ages,” by Matt Hess, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. Exhibit open Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Free.

• New Knoxville Community Library offers Christmas craft kits for pick-up from 3 to 7 p.m. 419-753-2724.

• Johnston Farm and Indian Agency, 9845 Hardin Road, Piqua, hosts Johnston House after Dark tours at 6, 6:30 and 7 p.m. Take flashlights. Tickets: $5. 937-773-2522.

• New Knoxville Community Library hoss a discussion of the book, “The Japanese Lover,” by Isobel Allende at 6 p.m.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., exhibits the Ohio Watercolor Society 2017 Traveling Exhibition through Dec. 30. Hours vary. Reception Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free. 492-8345.

• Today, at 4 p.m., is the deadline for homebound adults to reserve meals to be delivered during the Community Christmas Dinner, Dec. 9. Reserve at 492-8074.

FRIDAY

• The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra presents “A Swingin’ Holiday Celebration” at 8 p.m. today and Saturday in the Schuster Center in downtown Dayton. Tickets: $29-$79 at 937-228-3630.

• AMVETS Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts a fish and chicken fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Dine in or carry out. Meals: $7.

• Sidney Knights of Columbus, 1300 N. Fourth Ave., hosts an all-you-can-eat fish fry from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Meals: $8 adults eat-in; $7.50 adults carry-out; $4 chidlren 11 and under.

• Miami County Park District hosts a moonlit hike, “Owls and Howls,” from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Garbry Big Woods Sanctuary, 2540 E. Statler Road, Piqua. Free. Register at miamicountyparks.com.

• Today is the deadline for military veterans who live in Shelby County to register for the Veterans Benefits Workshop scheduled for Dec. 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the American Legion hall, 1265 N. Fourth Ave. Free lunch, free haircuts and workshop. Register in person by 2 p.m. today at Veterans Service Office, 133 S. Ohio Ave. Take proof of service. 498-7282.

SATURDAY

• Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy, hosts a Winter Party for the Animals from 2 to 4 p.m. Games, refreshments, crafts, hike. Admission: a gift for the animals from the wish list at www.bruknernaturecenter.com. 937-698-6493.

• Miami County Park District presents Sketching Nature, a hike and artist activity for adutls, from 10 a.m. to noon in the Maple Ridge Reserve, 10430 state Route 185, Covington. And Daddy-N-Me, a craft for fathers and children, from 9:30 a.m. to noon in the Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, Tipp City. Art class fee: $7 with sketch pad; $2 without pad. Advance registration required for both at miamicountyparks.com.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster presents Santa in the Park at the gazebo at 12:30 p.m. Take an ornament for the tree. Free refreshments.

• Darke County Singles host a carry-in Christmas dinner and dance for singles 21 and older at 7 p.m. in the VFW hall, 219 N. Orhio St., Greenville. Music by Touch of Rio. Admission: $6. Take a side dish to share. 937-417-2722.

• Miami Valley Centre Mall, 987 E. Ash St., Piqua, presents in concert Simple Harmony at 11 a.m., Bobbie Strobhar at 1 p.m., Spittin Image at 2 p.m., 2-4-U at 3:30 p.m. and Walt Sanders at 5 p.m.

• Sidney First Church of the Nazarene. 1899 Wapakoneta Ave., presents “Return to Bethlehem,” a drive-through, live nativity, today and Sunday from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Free.

• Shelby County United Way hosts the Community Christmas Dinner, a free meal, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Civil Defense building on the Shelby County fairgrounds.

• Piqua Holiday Home Tour runs through the Caldwell Historic District from 5 to 8 p.m. Seven homes. Tickets: $20 at Alliston Manor’s Flower Box, 1622 Washington Ave., Piqua. 937-773-2765.

• Gateway Arts Council presents “The Snow Queen” at 7 p.m., in the Cameo Theatre, 304 S. West Ave. Tickets: $6 adults; $4 children at 498-2787 and at the door.

• GreenView United Church of Christ, 3041 Leatherwood Creek Road, hosts breakfast with Santa for people of all ages, from 7:30 to 11 a.m. in the Center, across the street from the church. Pancakes, pictures with Santa from 8 to 10 a.m., children’s activities. Tickets: $6 adults, $4 children 12 or under at the door.

SUNDAY

• Sidney Civic Band performs its annual Christmas concert at 3 p.m. in the Connection Point Church of God, 1510 Campbell Road. Music, Santa, cookies. Admission free.

• Sidney American Legion, 1265 Fourth Ave., hosts a buffet brunch from 9 a.m. to noon. Meals: $9 adults, $5 children 6-12, children 5 and under free.

• Miami Valley Centre Mall, 987 E. Ash St., Piqua, presents in concdrt Jimmy Felts and Walt Sanders, each at 1 p.m.

• Calvary United Baptist Church, 9480 N. county Road 25A, presents the LaFonatines in “A Christmas Concert” at 6:30 p.m. Admission free but offering will be taken.

• Houston Congregational Christian Church, 4883 Russia-Houston Road, Houston, presents Country Strings in concert at 3 p.m. Admission free but offering will be taken.

MONDAY

• New Bremen Public Library hosts Scrabble fun for adults at 1 p.m., Paws to Read for children ingrades K-3 to read to dogs at 6 p.m., and has craft kits available today, Tuesday and Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m. Advance registration required for Scrabble and Paws at 419-629-2158.

• New Knoxville Community Library has craft kits available today, Wednesday and Thurday from 3 to 7 p.m.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster has craft kits available today, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and hosts Family Night, a Christmas craft, from 4 to 7 p.m. Advance registration required for Family Night at 419-628-2925.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., offers a beginning jewelry-making class, spiral caged earrings, at 6 p.m. Free. Advance registration required at 492-8345.

TUESDAY

• Rainbow Gardeners present the Christmas Show, flower arrangements, in Ohio Living Dorothy Love’s Amos Community Center, 3003 W. Cisco Road, from 2 to 4 p.m. Theme is “Christmas at Home.” Free. 497-6542.

• Darke County Parks hosts an early morning discovery hike for adults at 8 a.m. and Project FeederWatch, bird-watching, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today and Wednesday in the Shawnee Prairie Preserve, 4267 state Route 502 W., Greenville. Free. Take binoculars for both events. 937-548-0165.

• New Bremen Public Library preents story time for children up to first grade at 6:30 p.m.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts story time for all ages at 10:30 a.m.; reader’s theater for children in grades K-3 at 3:30 p.m.; and Paws to Read for children in grades 1-2 to read to dogs at 5:45 p.m. Advance registration required for Paws at 419-628-2925.

• Miami County Parks hosts a Preschool in the Park program, “Animals in Winter,” from 11 a.m. to noon, in the Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 state Route 41, Troy. Fee: $3. Advance registration required at miamicountyparks.com.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., screens “A Christmas Story” at 6 p.m. Free.

• Victoria Theatre Association presents “A Christmas Story,” the musical, today through Dec. 17 in the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. Times vary. Tickets: $30-$65 plus fees. www.ticketcenterstage.com.

WEDNESDAY

• Amvets Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts wing night from 4 to 7 p.m. Wings: 60 cents dine in; 70 cents carry out.

• New Knoxville Community Library hosts Paws to Read, for children in grades K-2 to read to dogs, at 3:30 p.m. Advance registration required at 419-753-2724.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster screens a classic movie for adults at 1 p.m.

DEC. 14

• New Bremen Public Library hosts story time for children up to first grade at 10:30 a.m.

• Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch, 3060 S. county Road 25A, Troy, hosts “Santa and Me,” a gym program for children 2 to 5, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Santa visit and gym games. Fee: $5 nonmembers; members free. Advance registration required at 937-440-9622.

• LanePark of Sidney, 1150 W. Russell Road, presents “Christmas Traditions around the World,” a holiday lunch, exhibits and international foods samples, and door prizes. 12:30 p.m. Free but advance reservations required at 727-4374.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit items to pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com.

