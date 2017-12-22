Man arrested: offered weed for sheriff’s SUV

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man landed in jail after offering to trade illegal homegrown marijuana for an SUV listed on Craigslist — a vehicle that happened to be owned by a sheriff.

The Gazette reports that Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell recently received a text from a 39-year-old Vail man offering to buy his SUV.

The man sent photos of the product, and Mikesell says he showed the texts to detectives. A meet-up was scheduled in Woodland Park in late November.

The man and a 41-year-old woman arrived for the swap and were arrested. Authorities say they found about 4 pounds of illegal marijuana in the duo’s car.

The man and woman were charged with possession with intent to sell.

Mikesell says he won’t relist the SUV on Craigslist.