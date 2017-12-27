Let yourself go

TODAY

• Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus, exhibits “Think Outside the Brick: The Creative Art of Lego,” which runs through Feb. 25, “Laura Park: 2017 Columbus Comics Residency Exhibition” through Feb. 11, “Three Chagalls” through March 11, “Botanical Wonders: Flower Figure Quilts 1850-1950” through March 11; “Beyond Impressionism: Paris, Fin de Siecle: Signac, Redon, Toulouse-Lautrec and Their Contemporaries,” which runs through Jan. 21; “James R. Hopkins: Faces of the Heartland,” through Feb. 18 and “Motion” through April 30. Exhibit hours vary. Museum admission: Adults $14; seniors, $8; students 18 and older, $8; students 6-17, $5; children 5 and under, free; Sundays free; Thursdays 5 to 9 p.m., pay what you want. 614-629-0359.

• Springfield Museum of Art, 107 Cliff Park Road, Springfield, presents “Ponds, Gardens and Shadows: Paintings by Jennifer Rosengarten” through Jan. 7. Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission: $5 adults, $3 students and seniors, children 17 and under, free. 937-325-4673.

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton, presents an exhibit, “Alphonse Mucha: Master of Art Nouveau—Selections from the Dhawan Collection,” through Sunday, and hosts Exhibit admission: $14 adults, $11 seniors, students 18 and older and active military, $6 children 7 to 17, free for members and children 6 and under. 937-223-4278.

• Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum, 300 N. Whitewoman St., Coshocton, presents an exhibit, “WWI Posters—Rallying the Home Front,” which runs through Sunday. Open through Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. Admission: $4 adults, $3 children. 740-622-8710.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Timeless Memories of Christmas” through Sunday. Times vary. Tickets: $61-$75 includes dinner. 800-677-9505.

• Rosewood Gallery, 2655 Oldson Drive, Kettering, exhibits the seventh annual “Art Ed: An Art Educators’ Exhibition” through Friday. Exhibit hours today, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free. 937-296-0294.

• Virginia Kettering’s Train Display is on exhibit in the Kettering Tower windows, Second and Main streets, Dayton, through Tuesday. Free.

• Rike’s holiday windows are on display in the Schuster Center, Second and Main streets, Dayton, through Sunday. Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Free.

• Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics, 2291 Saint Johns Road, Maria Stein, exhibits “Nativities and Classic Advent Calendars,” which runs through Jan. 7. Exhibit open Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Free.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., exhibits the Ohio Watercolor Society 2017 Traveling Exhibition through Saturday. Hours vary. Free. 492-8345.

FRIDAY

• AMVETS Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts a fish and chicken fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Dine in or carry out. Meals: $7.

SATURDAY

• Miami County Park District hosts a Nature Play Date in the Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 state Route 185, Covington. Advance registration at miamicountyparks.com.

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton, presents a Sound Bite Short Talk about Art, “Jungle Animals in Glass,” at 1:30 p.m. in the museum rotunda. Admission: Members free; nonmembers, $14 adults, $11 seniors, students 18 and older and active military, $6 children 7 to 17. 937-223-4278.

SUNDAY

• Osgood American Legion Hall, 228 North St., Osgood, hosts a New Year’s Eve dance from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Admission: $20 includes sausage and kraut lunch; cash bar. 419-582-3601.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents a New Year’s Eve Bash beginning at 6 p.m. with a performance of “Timeless Memories of Christmas,” a midnight champagne toast, a dance and early breakfast. Tickets: $98 at www.lacomedia.com.

• Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents “New Year’s Eve: The Grand Tour” at 8 p.m. in the Schuster Center in downtown Dayton at 8 p.m. Performances by the Dayton Ballet, Dayton Opera and Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra. Tickets: $19-$74 at 937-228-3630.

TUESDAY

• Darke County Parks hosts an early morning discovery hike for adults at 8 a.m. and Project FeederWatch, bird-watching, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today and Wednesday in the Shawnee Prairie Preserve, 4267 state Route 502 W., Greenville. Free. Take binoculars for both events. 937-548-0165.

• New Bremen Public Library presents story time for children up to first grade at 6:30 p.m.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts story time for all ages at 10:30 a.m., the Lego Builders Club for all ages at 3:30 p.m. and the Lego Robotics Club for children in grades three to seven at 4:30 p.m. Advance registration required for robotics at 419-628-2925.

WEDNESDAY

• Amvets Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts wing night from 4 to 7 p.m. Wings: 60 cents dine in; 70 cents carry out.

• New Knoxville Community Library hosts a Perler bead pattern craft for children in fourth grade and older at 3 p.m. Advance registration required at 419-753-2724.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts Coffee & Crafts for adults. Paint a burlap table runner at 10:30 a.m. or 6 p.m. Advance registration required at 419-628-2925.

JAN. 4

• New Bremen Public Library hosts story time for children up to first grade at 10:30 a.m.

• New Knoxville Community Library hosts a discussion of “Skipping Christmas” by John Grishma at 6 p.m.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit event listings to pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com.

