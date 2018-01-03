Let yourself go

TODAY

• Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus, exhibits “Think Outside the Brick: The Creative Art of Lego,” which runs through Feb. 25, “Laura Park: 2017 Columbus Comics Residency Exhibition” through Feb. 11, “Three Chagalls” through March 11, “Botanical Wonders: Flower Figure Quilts 1850-1950” through March 11; “Beyond Impressionism: Paris, Fin de Siecle: Signac, Redon, Toulouse-Lautrec and Their Contemporaries,” through Jan. 21; “James R. Hopkins: Faces of the Heartland,” through Feb. 18 and “Motion” through April 30. Exhibit hours vary. Museum admission: Adults $14; seniors, $8; students 18 and older, $8; students 6-17, $5; children 5 and under, free; Sundays free; Thursdays 5 to 9 p.m., pay what you want. 614-629-0359.

• Springfield Museum of Art, 107 Cliff Park Road, Springfield, presents “Ponds, Gardens and Shadows: Paintings by Jennifer Rosengarten” through Sunday. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission: $5 adults, $3 students and seniors, children 17 and under, free. 937-325-4673.

• Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics, 2291 Saint Johns Road, Maria Stein, exhibits “Nativities and Classic Advent Calendars,” which runs through Sunday. Exhibit open Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Free.

• Raise the Roof for the Arts screens “Blazing Saddles” in the Historic Sidney Theatre, 120 W. Poplar St., at 7 p.m. Tickets: $5 at the door.

FRIDAY

• AMVETS Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts a fish and chicken fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Dine in or carry out. Meals: $7.

• Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy, screens “Witness for the Prosecution” at 7:30 p.m. for people 13 and older. Free. 937-339-0457.

• Houston Community Association hosts Pizza Friday Night in the Houston Community Center, 5005 Russia-Houston Road, Houston, from 5 to 9 p.m. Dine in or carry out. Pizzas: $10-$17. 937-295-3598.

• Old Time County Jamboree performs from 7 to 10 p.m. in the Spring Creek Christian Church, 63 Wiles Road. Admission: $3.

SUNDAY

• Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra presents “Space Oddity: David Brighton as David Bowie,” at 8 p.m. in the Schuster Center in dowtown Dayton. Tickets: $29-$81 at 937-228-3630.

MONDAY

• New Bremen Public Library offers Scrabble fun for adults at 1 p.m., a class in digital ebook borrowing at 1:30 p.m. and Paws to Read, for children in grades K-3 to read to dogs at 6 p.m. Advance registration required for all at 419-629-2158.

• New Knoxville Community Library offers a class in digital ebook borrowing at 10:30 a.m. and the Lego Builders Club for children 3 to 12 at 3 p.m. Advance registration required for ebook class at 419-753-2724.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts family night from 4 to 7 p.m. Make a craft together. And a class in digital ebook borrowing at 5 p.m. Advance registration required for either at 419-628-2925.

TUESDAY

• Darke County Parks hosts an early morning discovery hike for adults at 8 a.m. and Project FeederWatch, bird-watching, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today and Wednesday in the Shawnee Prairie Preserve, 4267 state Route 502 W., Greenville. Free. Take binoculars for both events. 937-548-0165.

• New Bremen Public Library presents story time for children up to first grade at 6:30 p.m.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts story time for all ages at 10:30 a.m., reader’s theater for children in grades K-3 at 3:30 p.m., Paws to Read for childen in grades 1-2 to read to dogs at 5:45 p.m. Advance registration required for Paws to Read at 419-628-2925.

• The Shelby County Genealogical Society will meet at the Ross Historical Society at 7 p.m. The program will be Show and Share.

WEDNESDAY

• Great Lakes Recreational Vehicle Association presents the 42nd annual Ohio RV Supershow today through Jan. 14, in the I-X Center, 1 I-X Drive, Cleveland. RVs, demonstrations. Hours vary. Tickets: $13 adutls; children 12 and under free. www.ohiorvshow.com.

• Amvets Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts wing night from 4 to 7 p.m. Wings: 60 cents dine in; 70 cents carry out.

• New Knoxville Community Library hosts Paws to Read, for children in grades K-2 to read to dogs at 3:30 p.m. Advance registration required at 419-753-2724.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster screens a classic movie for adults at 1 p.m.

JAN. 11

• New Bremen Public Library hosts story time for children up to first grade at 10:30 a.m.

• New Knoxville Community Library presents a program about bullet journaling at 6 p.m. Advance registration required at 419-753-2724.

• Lane Park of Sidney, 1150 W. Russell Road, hosts a free Lunch Bunch program about Elvis from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Music and trivia games, door prizes and lunch. Advance reservations required at 937-727-4374.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit event listings to pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit event listings to pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com.