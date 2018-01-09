Out of the blue

ANTHEM, Ariz. (AP) — A high school north of Phoenix was put on lockdown for several hours as authorities rescued four bobcats from a drainage pipe.

Deer Valley Unified School District officials say a mother bobcat and her three babies apparently fell into the pipe on campus near the cafeteria.

Students at Boulder Creek High School in Anthem were kept in their classrooms Monday morning as Arizona Game and Fish tranquilized the mother bobcat and got the four safely out of the pipe.

School officials say the lockdown ended before noon.

Principal parodies Mariah Carey to announce school’s out

FLORENCE, Ky. (AP) — Sometimes a snow day calls for a song.

That’s what a Kentucky principal did, posting a musical message for parents to let them know classes were canceled due to icy roads.

Union Pointe Academy Principal Chad Caddell posted the video Monday on the school’s Facebook page , singing “that school is canceled for today” to the tune of Mariah Carey’s “Hero.” Dressed in a long coat and fur trapper hat, he begins the parody by saying he’s got something on his heart he has to share.

Caddell also posted the video to Twitter saying “this is how we do school closings in Kentucky.”

He told The Associated Press that he created the video with his wife as a way to bring some joy and fun to a snow day.