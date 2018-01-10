Let yourself go

TODAY

• Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus, exhibits “Think Outside the Brick: The Creative Art of Lego,” which runs through Feb. 25, “Laura Park: 2017 Columbus Comics Residency Exhibition” through Feb. 11, “Three Chagalls” through March 11, “Botanical Wonders: Flower Figure Quilts 1850-1950” through March 11; “Beyond Impressionism: Paris, Fin de Siecle: Signac, Redon, Toulouse-Lautrec and Their Contemporaries,” through Jan. 21; “James R. Hopkins: Faces of the Heartland,” through Feb. 18 and “Motion” through April 30. Exhibit hours vary. Museum admission: Adults $14; seniors, $8; students 18 and older, $8; students 6-17, $5; children 5 and under, free; Sundays free; Thursdays 5 to 9 p.m., pay what you want. 614-629-0359.

• Great Lakes Recreational Vehicle Association presents the 42nd annual Ohio RV Supershow y through Sunday, in the I-X Center, 1 I-X Drive, Cleveland. RVs, demonstrations. Hours vary. Tickets: $13 adutls; children 12 and under free. www.ohiorvshow.com.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Smoke on the Mountain” through Feb. 18. Times vary. Tickets: $61 to $75 includes dinner. 800-677-9505.

FRIDAY

• Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy, exhibits “Young Masters,” work by Troy students, through Feb. 25. Hours vary. Free. 937-339-0457.

• AMVETS Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts a fish and chicken fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Dine in or carry out. Meals: $7.

• Miami County Park District hosts a Souper Walk, a hike and a cup of soup, from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 state Route 41, Troy. Advance registration required at miamicountyparks.com. Take a canned food good to donate.

SATURDAY

• Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents a string and harp quartet in concert in the Emporium Wines & Underdog Cafe, 233 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs, at 3 p.m. Free.

SUNDAY

• Today is the deadline to for children in grades 1 to 6 to register for the Miami County YMCA Martin Luther King Day Camp scheduled for Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Piqua branch, 223 High St., Piqua. Swimming, roller skating. Take a lunch. Fee: $20 members, $26 nonmembers. 937-440-9622.

• Sidney American Legion, 1265 Fourth Ave., hosts an all-you-can-eat buffet brunch from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Meals: $9 adults, $5 children 6 to 12, children 5 and under, free.

• Miami County Park District hosts a dog social, “Klondike Dog Olympics,” in the Hobart Urban Nature Preserve, 1400 Tyrone, Troy. Register at miamicountyparks.com.

MONDAY

• Wittenberg University presents its Martin Luther King Jr. Convocation with a talk by Bernadette Evans at 11:15 a.m., in the Weaver Chapel, 200 W. Ward St., Springfield. Free. 937-327-7363.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., hosts a drop-in craft, snowy tree, for children in grades K-5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free.

TUESDAY

• Wright State Physicians presets a weatigh loss surgery education seminar at 6 p.m. in the Atrium Medical Center, AMC Auditorium 1, Professional Office Building, 1 Medical Center, Franklin. Free. Register at 937-208-5439.

• Darke County Parks hosts an early morning discovery hike for adults at 8 a.m. and Project FeederWatch, bird-watching, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today and Wednesday in the Shawnee Prairie Preserve, 4267 state Route 502 W., Greenville. Free. Take binoculars for both events. 937-548-0165.

• New Bremen Public Library presents story time for children up to first grade at 6:30 p.m.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts story time for all ages at 10:30 a.m. and a program by Heather Bruns, “Oils for What Ails You,” essential oil recipes, at 6 p.m. Advance registration required for oil program at 419-628-2925.

• Shelby County Historical Society presents a talk by Jane Bailey, “Artifact Preaservation,” at 7 p.n., in the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave. Free. 498-1653.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., screens “Lego Ninjago” for children in grades 3-5 at 5 p.m. Free. 492-8354.

WEDNESDAY

• Amvets Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts wing night from 4 to 7 p.m. Wings: 60 cents dine in; 70 cents carry out.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts a book discussion group at 2 p.m.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., offers Tales for Twos for children 2 to 4 and their caregivers at 9:30 a.m. and Mother Goose, storytime for children 3 months to 23 months and their caregivers at 10:30 a.m. Free. 492-8354.

JAN. 18

• Ohio State University Lima opens an exhibit of art, “Like Everyone Else,” by Nicole Gordon with a reception from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Farmer Family Gallery in Reed Hall, 4240 Campus Drive, Lima. Exhibit continues through March 2, weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free.

• New Bremen Public Library hosts story time for children up to first grade at 10:30 a.m.

• New Knoxville Community Library offers a craft fo adults at 6 p.m. Advance registration required at 419-753-2724.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., screens “Wonder Woman” for children in grades 6-12 at 3:30 p.m. Free. 492-8354.

• Shelby County Historical Society hosts a meet and greet for members of the Facebook group, “You know you’re from Sidney OH if…” and the public, in the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave., from 5 to 7 p.m. 498-1653.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit event notices to pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com.

