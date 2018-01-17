Let yourself go

TODAY

• Raise the Roof for the Arts screens “Alice: Through the Looking Glass” in the Historic Sidney Theatre, 120 W. Poplar St., at 7 p.m. Tickets: $5 at the door.

• WACO Historical Society presents a talk by U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. (Ret.) Jerry Kemp, “Flying Tactical Fighters,” at 7 p.m. in the WACO Air Museum, 1865 S. County Road 25A, Troy. Free. 937-335-9226.

• American Cancer Society Relay for Life Shelby County kicks off its 2018 fundraising with an informational reception at 6 p.m. in the Connection Point Church Family Life Center, 1510 Campbell Road. Free. 497-1353.

• Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus, exhibits “Think Outside the Brick: The Creative Art of Lego,” which runs through Feb. 25, “Laura Park: 2017 Columbus Comics Residency Exhibition” through Feb. 11, “Three Chagalls” through March 11, “Botanical Wonders: Flower Figure Quilts 1850-1950” through March 11; “Beyond Impressionism: Paris, Fin de Siecle: Signac, Redon, Toulouse-Lautrec and Their Contemporaries,” through Sunday; “James R. Hopkins: Faces of the Heartland,” through Feb. 18 and “Motion” through April 30. Exhibit hours vary. Museum admission: Adults $14; seniors, $8; students 18 and older, $8; students 6-17, $5; children 5 and under, free; Sundays free; Thursdays 5 to 9 p.m., pay what you want. 614-629-0359.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Smoke on the Mountain” through Feb. 18. Times vary. Tickets: $61 to $75 includes dinner. 800-677-9505.

• Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy, exhibits “Young Masters,” work by Troy students, through Feb. 25. Hours vary. Free. 937-339-0457.

• New Knoxville Community Library hosts evening story time at 6:30 p.m. Stories, songs and crafts. Free.

• Shelby County Historical Society hosts a meet and greet for members of the Facebook group, “You know you’re from Sidney OH if…” and the public, in the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave., from 5 to 7 p.m. 498-1653.

FRIDAY

• Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra presents “Brahms: First and Foremost,” music by Brahma, Bernstein and Haydn, at 8 p.m. in the Schuster Center in downtown Dayton. Tickets: 937-228-3630.

• Today is the deadline for artists to enter works for exhibit in the Tipp City Area Arts Council winter exhibit schedled for Feb. 10-18, in the Midwest Memories Antiques Showroom in Tipp City. Entry forms are at tippcityartscouncil.com/a-fine-art-exhibit-and-sale.html.

• Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. today for a concert by David Byrne scheduled for Aug. 11 at the Rose Music Center in Huber Heights. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.

• AMVETS Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts a fish and chicken fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Dine in or carry out. Meals: $7.

SATURDAY

• Hocking Hills State Park, 19852 state Route 664, Logan, hosts the third annual Frozen Festival and the 53rd annual Hocking Hills Winter Hike, which begins at Old Man’s Cave, 19852 state Route 664, Logan, with continuous starts from 9 to 11 a.m. Hike six miles to Ash Cave. Shuttle back. Bean soup at halfway point. Festival includes crafts, entertainment, ice sculptures, ice corn hole. Free. exploreHockingHills.com.

• Lake Loramie State Park, Fort Loramie, hosts a winter hike at 1 p.m., leaving from the maintenance area. Children’s craft and refreshments at hike’s end. 937-295-2011.

• Clifton Gorge State Nautre Preserve, 2381 state Route 343, Yellow Springs, hosts a moderately strenuous plant identification hike at 3 p.m. 937-537-6173.

• National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Fairborn, hosts Family Da, “Robots among Us,” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Storytime for children in preschool and primary grades at 11:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. Aerospace Adventure from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Admission free. 937-255-4646.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster presents a drop-in monster program for children 4 and older and their parents from 10 a.m. to noon. Crafts, games and snacks. Advance registration required at 419-628-2925.

SUNDAY

• Bruckner Nature Center, 595 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy, hosts View fron the Vista, birdwatching, from 2 to 4 p.m. 937-698-6493.

• Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra presents “Jeremiah: Fire in the Heart” at 3 p.m., in the Schuster Center in downtown Dayton. Tickets: $15-$43 includes ice cream. www.daytonperformingarts.org.

• Miami County Park District hosts a Naturalist Adventure Series program for families, “Tracks in the Snow,” from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, Tipp City. register at miamicountyparks.com.

MONDAY

• Today is the deadline to register for Tipp City Area Arts Council’s Wager on the Arts Celebration Gala scheduled for Jan. 27 in the Tipp City Eagles, 202 E. Main St., Tipp City, at 5:30 p.m. Dinner, cash bar, auction, raffle, casino games. Tickets: $25 members, $30 nonmembers. Mail checks to Tipp City Area Arts Council, P.O. Box 74, Tipp City, OH 45371.

• New Bremen Public Library offers a class in digital book borrowing at 10:30 a.m., fun and games for adults at 1 p.m., and Move and Groove to the Music for children in grades K-3 at 6:30 p.m. Advance registration required for all at 419-629-2158.

• New Knoxville Community Library hosts Game Adventures for all ages at 3 p.m. and presents a program by Fred Miller, “Digital Ebook Borrowing,” at 5 p.m. Registration required for ebook program at 419-753-2724.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster presents a program by Fred Miller, “Digital Ebook Borrowing,” at 1:30 p.m. Advance registration required at 419-628-2925.

TUESDAY

• Richmond-Wayne County Tourism Bureau presents the Richmond Meltdown Ice Festival through Jan. 28 in the Elstro Park Plaza, Richmond, Indiana. Crafts, food, ice sculptures, children’s activities, games. 765-935-8687.

• Darke County Parks hosts an early morning discovery hike for adults at 8 a.m. and Project FeederWatch, bird-watching, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today and Wednesday in the Shawnee Prairie Preserve, 4267 state Route 502 W., Greenville. Free. Take binoculars for both events. 937-548-0165.

• New Bremen Public Library presents story time for children up to first grade at 6:30 p.m.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts story time for all ages at 10:30 a.m.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., hosts the Crazy 8s Math Club for children in grades 3 to 5 at 6 p.m. Free.

WEDNESDAY

• Amvets Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts wing night from 4 to 7 p.m. Wings: 60 cents dine in; 70 cents carry out.

JAN. 25

• New Bremen Public Library hosts story time for children up to first grade at 10:30 a.m., a book discussion group for adults with coffee and dessert at 1 p.m. and a craft night for families to make night lights from books at 6 p.m. Advance registration required for craft at 419-629-2158.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., hosts Teen Thursday for children in grades 6 to 12 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. and screens “My Little Pony” for children in grades preK through 5 at 5:30 p.m.

compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit event notices to pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com.

