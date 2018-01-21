Out of the blue

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — His name means “king of the tyrant lizards,” but sometimes Tyrannosaurus rex just wants to party.

Make that many T. rexes. Hundreds of curious people descended on Portland’s Monument Square on Saturday to observe a gathering of dinosaur lovers dressed as the science museum staple.

There were dozens of T. rexes, and they danced, growled and milled around. One who struggled to navigate his costume walked around with his head protruding awkwardly from the dinosaur’s gaping mouth.

Valerie Sanborn and Alison Cyr set up the Cretaceous Period party through Facebook. A non-participant was summoned to snap a group photo because of T. rex’s “little arm probz.”

There didn’t appear to be any participants who arrived dressed as Marc Bolan, late singer of English rock band T. Rex.

Cops: Maine man punches self in face to avoid sobriety test

BELFAST, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine have accused a man of punching himself in the face three times to avoid a sobriety test.

Police in the town of Belfast say they found 27-year-old Brian Fogg in his car, stuck in a ditch last week.

WGME-TV reports police said when they tried to test for his blood-alcohol level, Fogg punched himself in the face, causing himself to bleed. Police tended to his injuries instead of giving him the test, but later charged him with operating under the influence, falsifying physical evidence and criminal mischief.

Fogg’s been released on bail. He has an unpublished number and it wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer.