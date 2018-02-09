On the agenda

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will meet on Monday, Feb. 12, at 6:30 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

There will be an introduction and expected adoption of an ordinance to amend the city’s income tax code for the adoption of certain sections of the Ohio Revised Code and to declare an emergency so that it would become effective upon passage of the ordinance.

Council will also be introduced to an ordinance to authorize and direct the law director to prosecute and defend the city or initiate the usual and customary litigation operations of the city of Sidney.

It is expected for council to adopt two resolutions to declare the necessity for the construction/repair of certain sidewalks in the city, and requiring that abutting property owners replace the same and to authorize the consumption and possession of beer and liquor on public property.

In addition, there will also be discussions on succession and key staff planning, and on the cancellation of the July workshop.

Finally, council will go into an executive session to consider the possible investment or expenditure of public funds to be made in connection with an economic development project.

Jackson Center Village Council

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Village Council will meet in regular session, Monday, Feb. 12, at 7 p.m.

The council will give second reading to an ordinance concerning rates for electric service and first reading to ordinances concerning the Model Ohio Municipal Code.

Members will also consider a loan for a water treatment facility generator and the draft audit report for 2015-2016. The council plans to move into executive session to discuss the purchase or sale of real estate and pending litigation.

Loramie Township trustees

RUSSIA — The Loramie Township trustees will meet at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 13, in the Russia Fire House.

All meetings are open to the public.

Sidney Tree Board

SIDNEY — The Sidney Tree Board will meet on Thursday, Feb. 15, at 4 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

The city’s 2018 tree sale will be reviewed and a date for the sale will be selected by the board.

The board will discuss the April meeting’s attendance of Sidney Community Development Director Barbara Dulworth, who is expected to speak about trees in new housing developments. Also,

Hazardous trees in Sidney will be discussed, as well as a property owner’s removal request on Westlake Drive. The Tree City USA growth award, the cyclical pruning map and the Arbor Day Bulletin will also be discussed at the meeting.