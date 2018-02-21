Let yourself go

TODAY

• Miami Valley Centre Mall, 987 E. Ash St., hosts a euchre tournament beginning at 6 p.m. Entry fee: $5.

• Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus, exhibits “Think Outside the Brick: The Creative Art of Lego,” which runs through Sunday, “Three Chagalls” through March 11, “Botanical Wonders: Flower Figure Quilts 1850-1950” through March 11; “William L. Hawkins: An Imaginative Geography” through May 20; “Family Pictures after Roy DeCarava” through May 20; and “Motion” through April 30. Exhibit hours vary. Museum admission: Adults $14; seniors, $8; students 18 and older, $8; students 6-17, $5; children 5 and under, free; Sundays free; Thursdays 5 to 9 p.m., pay what you want. 614-629-0359.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “The Color Purple” through April 15. Times vary. Tickets: $61 to $75 includes dinner. 800-677-9505.

• Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy, exhibits “Young Masters,” work by Troy students, through Sunday. Hours vary. Free. 937-339-0457.

• Shelby County Historical Society opens an exhibit, “Coming to America,” which runs in the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave., through Wednesday. Monday through Friday, 1 to 5 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Free.

• Victoria Theatre Association and Shango: Center for the Study of African American Art and Culture present the exhibit, “Visual Voices” through March 30 in the Orchestra Lobby of the Schuster Center in downtown Dayton.

• New Knoxville Community Library hosts story time at 6:30 p.m. Free.

• Wilson Health Auxiliary hosts a Collective Goods Book Fair in the basement of the Wilson Health Professional Building, 915 W. Michigan St., from from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enter at Door No. 4.

• Amos Memorial Library, 230 E. North St., screens “The Peanuts Movie” for children in grades prekindergarten through fifth at 5:30 p.m. Free.

FRIDAY

• Today is the deadline to register to attend the Better Business Bureau’s Women in Business Networking Top 25 Women to Watch Gala scheduled for March 3, at 5:45 p.m., in the Presidential Banquet Center, 4548 Presidential Way, Dayton. Tickets: $80 at bit.ly/WiBNGala.

• Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra presents Jeans ‘n Classics in “Tribute to the Brill Building Songwriters: Sedaka, King, Bacharach and More” at 8 p.m. today and Saturday in the Schuster Center in downtown Dayton. Tickets: $29-$79 at www.daytonperformingarts.org.

• AMVETS Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts a fish and chicken fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Dine in or carry out. Meals: $7.

• Sidney Knights of Columbus hosts an all-you-can-eat fish fry in the K of C hall, 1300 N. Fourth Ave.,from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Meals: $8 adults eat-in, $7.50 adults carry-out; $4 children 11 and under.

• Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. for a concert by Air Supply scheduled for July 14 and for “The Monkees Present: The Mike and Micky Show,” scheduled for June 15 in the Rose Music Center in Huber Heights. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.

SATURDAY

• Today is the deadline to register for Wild Art, a painting program for people 13 and older scheduled for Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy. Paint a picture of a chickadee. Fee: $35. 937-698-6493.

• Bruno’s, 110 E. Poplar St., will host a talk and book-signing by author Benjamin Budde with music by Jonathan D. Rhodehamel from noon to 3 p.m.

• Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch, 3060 S. county Road 25A, Troy, hosts a Saturday Night Live Event for children in kindergarten through sixth grade from 7 to 11:30 p.m. Swimming, games, bounce house, pizza, movie. Fee: $10 members, $16 nonmembers. Advance registration required at 937-440-9622.

• A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. U.S. Route 36, Conover, hosts a lasagna dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. and bingo beginning at 7 p.m. Meals are dine-in or carry-out: $8 adults, $4 children 12 and under. Bingo: 25 cents per board per game.

• Lockington Volunteer Fire Department hosts a tenderloin dinner in the firehouse, 10363 Museim Trail, Lockington, from 5 p.m. until sold out. Dine-in amd carry-out. Meals: $8. Order in advance at 937-606-0919.

• Miami County Park District offers a class, “Sketching Nature,” from 10 a.m. to noon in the Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 state Route 41, Troy. Fee: $7 with sketch pad; $2 without pad. Advance registration required at miamicountyparks.com.

SUNDAY

• Wilma Valentine Childcare hosts its fifth annual quarter auction at 2 p.m. in the VFW hall, 2841 Wapakoneta Ave.

• Miami County Park District hosts a Nazturalist Adventure Series program for families, “Winter Tree Identification,” from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, Tipp City. Register at miamicountyparks.com.

MONDAY

• New Bremen Public Library hosts Fun and Games for adults at 1 p.m. Advance registraton required at 419-629-2158.

• New Knoxville Community Library hosts a program, “Library Olympians,” for children in fourth grade and older at 4 p.m. Advance registration required at 419-753-2724.

TUESDAY

• Darke County Parks hosts Project FeederWatch, bird-watching, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today and 3 to 5 p.m., Wednesday, in the Shawnee Prairie Preserve, 4267 state Route 502 W., Greenville. Free. Take binoculars for both events. 937-548-0165.

• New Bremen Public Library presents story time for children up to first grade at 6:30 p.m.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts story time for all ages at 10:30 a.m.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., hosts the Crazy 8s Math Club for children in grades three to five at 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

• Today is the deadline for early bird pricing for the the Wright State University Organizational Effectiveness Lecture Series program, “Using Storytelling to Lead Strategic Change,” scheduled for March 29 from 7:45 to 11:30 a.m. in the Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glann Highway, Fairborn. Registration $30. After today, $35 at www.wright.edu/oels.

• Koester Pavilion and SpringMeade Health Center present a talk by Dr. Bryan King, “Congestive Heart Failure: Fluid Management,” at 4 p.m., in the Koester Pavilion, 3232 N. county Road 25A, Troy. Free. Advance registration required at 937-440-7663.

• Amvets Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts wing night from 4 to 7 p.m. Wings: 60 cents dine in; 70 cents carry out.

MARCH 1

• New Bremen Public Library hosts story time for children up to first grade at 10:30 a.m.

• New Knoxville Community Library offers a three-session, weekly class, “Lego Robotics: EV3,” for students in third through seventh grades at 4 p.m. Advance registration required at 419-753-2724.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit event listings to pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit event listings to pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com.