Community calendar

TODAY

• The Miami-Shelby Ostomy Support Group meets at 7 p.m. in the Upper Valley Medical Center Conference Room A, 3130 N. county Road 25A, Troy. 937-440-4706.

• WNOD Meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous of Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 8 p.m. for a public discussion meeting in the First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St. 937-622-1294.

MARCH 8

• The U.S. Small Business Administration offers a webinar, “Doing Business with Government 101,” at 10:30 a.m. Register at http://www.ptassist.com/services/ptac_web_register.php?id=52AF851661.

• AARP tax aides provide free income tax-filing assistance by appointment from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Senior Center, 304 S. West Ave. For appointments, call 492-5266.

• Sidney Noon Group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at noon for a public discussion meeting in the St. John’s Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. 937-622-1294.

• Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets at 5:30 p.m. in the Northside Commons Community Center, 316 W. Russell Road. 937-789-4317.

• Amvets Post No. 1986 meets at 6:15 p.m. in the post hall, 1319 Fourth Ave. All veterans are welcome.

• Celebrate Recovery, a Christian 12-step program for addicts and people dealing with grief, loss, abandonment, eating disorders or codependency, meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Salvation Army, 419 Buckeye Ave.

• The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua. 937-773-6753.

• Families of Addicts meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Salvation Army, 419 N. Buckeye Ave. 937-570-0118.

• Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua, 937-773-6753.

• Thursday Big Book of Alcoholics Anonymous of Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 7 p.m. for a public big book meeting in the Presbyterian Church, North and Miami streets. 937-622-1294.

• Fort Rowdy Gathering planning committee meets at 7:30 p.m. in the Covington City Building, 1 S. High St., Covington. All are welcome. 937-676-3381.

MARCH 9

• Sidney Gateway Hi12 meets at noon at the American Legion post, 1265 Fourth Ave. All Masons are welcome.

• Sidney Noon Group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at noon for a public discussion meeting in the St. John’s Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. 937-622-1294.

• Friday Night Group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 7:30 p.m. for a members-only discussion meeting in the First Christian Church, 320 E. Russell Road. 937-622-1294.

MARCH 10

• Saturday Morning Eye Opener group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 10 a.m. for a members-only discussion meeting in the First United Methodist Church 230 E. Poplar St. 937-622-1294.

• AARP tax aides provide free income tax-filing assistance by appointment from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St. For appointments, call 492-8354.

• Sidney Woman of Hope group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 11:30 a.m. for a women members-only discussion meeting in the white house at 117 W. Water St. 937-622-1294.

MARCH 12

• Sidney Rotary Club meets at noon in the Moose Lodge, 1200 Broadway Ave.

• Sidney Noon Group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at noon for a public discussion meeting in the St. John’s Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. 937-622-1294.

• Diabetic Support Group meets at 7 p.m., in Conference Room 1 of the Joint Township District Memorial Hospital, 200 St. Clair Ave., St. Marys. The program will be about counting carbohydrates. 419-394-3335, ext. 2147.

• Primary Purpose Group of of Alcoholics Anonymous of Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 8 p.m. for a members-only discussion meeting in the First Christian Church, 320 E. Russell Road. 937-622-1294.

MARCH 13

• Diabetic Support Group meets at 10 a.m., in Conference Room 1 of the Joint Township District Memorial Hospital, 200 St. Clair Ave., St. Marys. The program will be about counting carbohydrates. 419-394-3335, ext. 2147.

• U.S. Small Business Association offers a webinar, “Doing Business with Counties,” at 10:30 a.m. Register at http://www.ptassist.com/services/ptac_web_register.php?id=E37BF51662.

• AARP tax aides provide free income tax-filing assistance by appointment from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Senior Center, 304 S. West Ave. For appointments, call 492-5266.

• Sidney Group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 8:30 p.m. for an open speaker’s meeting in the Presbyterian Church, North and Miami streets. 937-622-1294.

MARCH 14

• U.S. Small Business Association offer a seminar, “Developing an Effective Capability Statement,” at 10:30 a.m. at HCDC, 1776 Mentor Ave., Norwood. Register at http://www.ptassist.com/services/ptac_web_register.php?id=9DBB551715.

• Copeland retirees and their spouses meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. in the IUE union hall, 1330 S. Main Ave. 492-3770.

• Sidney Kiwanis Club meets at noon at the Moose Lodge, 1200 Broadway Ave. 937-710-4944.

• Sit ‘N Stitch meets at 1 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua. 937-773-6753.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit meeting notices to pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com.

