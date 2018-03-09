On the agenda

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will meet on Monday, March 12, at 6:30 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

There will be an update from Sidney Alive.

Council will be introduced to three ordinances to assess the cost of weed cutting or the removal of litter or junk, an amendment to a chapter of the codified ordinances pertaining to parades/assemblages/special events and Courthouse Square electrical hookup, and to repeal and amend certain employees’ pay classification plan and pay tables for 2018.

It is expected for council to adopt five resolutions, and they are:

• To confirm admission fees for Sidney Water Park;

• To authorize the city manager to advertise for bids for the city’s service center roof replacement;

• To grant a license to Backwoods Investments, LLC;

• To appoint Rick Steenrod to the tree board;

• To authorize the city manager to enter into an amended state of Ohio year 2017 Community Housing Impact and Preservation (CHIP) Program partnership agreement between Sidney and Shelby County.

In addition, council will also hold an executive session to discuss the discipline of a public employee.

Jackson Center Village Council

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Village Council will meet in regular session, Monday, March 12, at 7 p.m.

The council will consider an ordinance concerning 2018 appropriations and a resolution to create a capital fund project.

The council will then hear reports before moving into executive session to discuss the purchase or sale of real estate.

Fort Loramie Village Council

FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie Village Council will meet in regular session at 8 p.m., Monday, March 12.

The council will consider ordinances concerning the code of ordinances and levying assessments for S. Main Street and Canal Street improvements and resolutions concerning exemption from prevailing wage law and speed limits on E. Park Street.

The council also will discuss the renewal of health insurance and hear reports.

Botkins Village Council

BOTKINS — The Botkins Village Council will meet in regular session, Tuesday, March 13, at 7 p.m. at the Botkins Administrative Center, located at 210 S. Mill St.

Anna Village Council

ANNA — The Anna Village Council will meet in regular session, Tuesday, March 13, at 7 p.m. in council chambers in Village Hall.

The council will hear reports and give second reading to an ordinance dealing with a taxation agreement with Franklin Township regarding an annexation.

Discussion of an ordinance to amend the village charter concerning zoning has been postponed.

Loramie Township trustees

RUSSIA — The Loramie Township trustees will meet in regular session, Tuesday, March 13, at 7:30 p.m. in the Russia Fire House.

All meetings are open to the public.

Russia Village Council

RUSSIA — The Russia Village Council will meet in regular session, Wednesday, March 14, at 7 p.m., at 232 W. Main St.

Botkins Board of Education

BOTKINS — The Botkins Board of Education will meet in regular session, Thursday, March 15, at 7 p.m. in the school’s media center.

The board will discuss a resolution to accept tax rates of the Budget Commission, hiring of personnel, and approval of Neola updates to administrative guidelines and board policy.