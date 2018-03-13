Community calendar

TODAY

• WNOD Meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous of Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 8 p.m. for a public discussion meeting in the First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St. 937-622-1294.

MARCH 15

• U.S. Small Business Administration offers a seminar, “Small Business Development,” at 9 a.m. in the Montgomery County Business Solutions, 1435 Cincinnati St., Dayton.

• U.S. Small Business Administration offers a webinar, “Doing Business with Ohio Cities,” at 10:30 a.m. Register at http://www.ptassist.com/services/ptac_web_register.php?id=ACCA451671.

• AARP tax aides provide free income tax-filing assistance by appointment from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Senior Center, 304 S. West Ave. For appointments, call 492-5266.

• Sidney Noon Group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at noon for a public discussion meeting in the St. John’s Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. 937-622-1294.

• Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets at 5:30 p.m. in the Northside Commons Community Center, 316 W. Russell Road. 937-789-4317.

• Celebrate Recovery, a Christian 12-step program for addicts and people dealing with grief, loss, abandonment, eating disorders or codependency, meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Salvation Army, 419 Buckeye Ave.

• The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua. 937-773-6753.

• Families of Addicts meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Salvation Army, 419 N. Buckeye Ave. 937-570-0118.

• Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua, 937-773-6753.

• Thursday Big Book of Alcoholics Anonymous of Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 7 p.m. for a public big book meeting in the Presbyterian Church, North and Miami streets. 937-622-1294.

MARCH 16

• Sidney Gateway Hi12 meets at noon at the American Legion post, 1265 Fourth Ave. All Masons are welcome.

• Sidney Noon Group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at noon for a public discussion meeting in the St. John’s Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. 937-622-1294.

• Friday Night Group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 7:30 p.m. for a members-only discussion meeting in the First Christian Church, 320 E. Russell Road. 937-622-1294.

MARCH 17

• Saturday Morning Eye Opener group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 10 a.m. for a members-only discussion meeting in the First United Methodist Church 230 E. Poplar St. 937-622-1294.

• AARP tax aides provide free income tax-filing assistance by appointment from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St. For appointments, call 492-8354.

• Sidney Woman of Hope group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 11:30 a.m. for a women members-only discussion meeting in the white house at 117 W. Water St. 937-622-1294.

MARCH 19

• Sidney Rotary Club meets at noon in the Moose Lodge, 1200 Broadway Ave.

• Sidney Noon Group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at noon for a public discussion meeting in the St. John’s Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. 937-622-1294.

• Primary Purpose Group of of Alcoholics Anonymous of Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 8 p.m. for a members-only discussion meeting in the First Christian Church, 320 E. Russell Road. 937-622-1294.

MARCH 20

• U.S. Small Business Administration hosts a workshop, “Disaster Preparation,” in the SBA Columbus Office, 401 N. Front St., Room 200, Columbus.

• U.S. Small Business Administration hosts a webinar, “Doing Business with the State of Ohio,” at 10:30 a.m. Register at http://www.ptassist.com/services/ptac_web_register.php?id=9409351672.

• AARP tax aides provide free income tax-filing assistance by appointment from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Senior Center, 304 S. West Ave. For appointments, call 492-5266.

• Sidney Group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 8:30 p.m. for an open speaker’s meeting in the Presbyterian Church, North and Miami streets. 937-622-1294.

MARCH 21

• U.S. Small Business Administration hosts a webinar, “Making the Most of the Matchmaker,” at 10:30 a.m. Register at http://www.ptassist.com/services/ptac_web_register.php?id=9D2E051660.

• U.S. Small Business Administration hosts a webinar, “SBA Programs and Services,” at 11 a.m. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/us-small-business-administration-programs-and-services-tickets-41247187448.

• Sidney Kiwanis Club meets at noon at the Moose Lodge, 1200 Broadway Ave. 937-710-4944.

• Sit ‘N Stitch meets at 1 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua. 937-773-6753.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit meeting notices to pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com.

