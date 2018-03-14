Let yourself go

TODAY

• WACO Historical Society presents a talk by Bill Albers, “Memphis Belle,” in the WACO Air Museum, 1865 S. county Road 25A, Troy, at 7 p.m. Free. 937-335-9226.

• Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus, exhibits “William L. Hawkins: An Imaginative Geography” through May 20; “Family Pictures after Roy DeCarava” through May 20; and “Motion” through April 30. Exhibit hours vary. Museum admission: Adults $14; seniors, $8; students 18 and older, $8; students 6-17, $5; children 5 and under, free; Sundays free; Thursdays 5 to 9 p.m., pay what you want. 614-629-0359.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “The Color Purple” through April 15. Times vary. Tickets: $61 to $75 includes dinner. 800-677-9505.

• Victoria Theatre Association and Shango: Center for the Study of African American Art and Culture present the exhibit, “Visual Voices” through March 30 in the Orchestra Lobby of the Schuster Center in downtown Dayton.

• Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy, exhibits “Hayner Happenings: The Things We Do” through March 31. Hours: 7 to 9 p.m., Monday; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m., Sunday. Admission and reception, free.

• New Knoxville Community Library hosts evening story time at 6:30 p.m. Free.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., hosts Family Fun Night,”Lucky Lassies and Laddies,” for children in grades PreK-5 at 6 p.m. Free.

• McCartyville St. Patrick’s Day Festival opens at 7 p.m. with a sing-along in Patrick’s Pub and Grill, 13491 state Route 29, McCartyville. Toast to queen, Friday, at 7 p.m. in Patrick’s Pub. Parade in downtown McCartyville, 1:30 p.m., Saturday. Free.

FRIDAY

• Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra presents “A Sea Symphony,” music by Debussy and Vaughn Williams, in the Schuster Center in downtown Dayton at 8 p.m. today and Saturday. Tickets: $16 to $65 at www.daytonperformingarts.org.

• AMVETS Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts a fish and chicken fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Dine in or carry out. Meals: $7.

• Sidney Knights of Columbus hosts an all-you-can-eat fish fry in the K of C hall, 1300 N. Fourth Ave.,from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Meals: $8 adults eat-in, $7.50 adults carry-out; $4 children 11 and under.

• Sidney-Shelby County YMCA, 300 E. Parkwood St., hosts Kids Night Out for children 5 to 11 from 7 to 10 p.m. Fee: $12 members, $18 nonmembers. 492-9134.

• Miami County Park District hosts a bird walk, “Woodcock Walk,” at 7:45 p.m. today in the Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, Tipp City, and Saturday in the Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 state Route 185, Covington. Register at miamicountyparks.com.

• Tickets go on sale today at 11 a.m. for a concert by Postmodern Jukebox scheduled for June 7 at the Rose Music Center in Huber Heights. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.

• Tickets go on sale today at 10 a.m. for concerts by Save by the 90s scheduled for June 2 and for Black Label Society with corrosion of Conformity and EyeHateGod scheduled for July 25 at the Clyde Theatre in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Tickets at clydetheatre.com.

• McCartyville Knights of Columbus host a fish fry at 5 p.m. in the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church parish activity center, 9377 state Route 119, McCartyville, and music by Ohio Mystery from 9 p.m. to midnight. Meals: $10.

• Anna High School presents “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” in the school auditorium, at 7 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $8 at www.anna.k12.oh.us. and at the door.

• Senior Center of Sidney and Shelby County, 304 S. West Ave., hosts a dance from 7 to 10 p.m. Music by Bill Corfield. Admission: $5 members, $7 nonmbembers.

SATURDAY

• Indian Lake State Park, 12774 state Route 235, Lakeview, offers wagon rides to its Sugar Shack of syrup-making demonstrations today from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. Breakfast fee: $5 aduls, $3 children. Demonstrations free. 937-843-2717.

• Botkins Music Boosters host a chicken dinner from 3:30 to 7 p.m. in Botkins Local School. Meals: $8.50 in advance, $9 at the door.

• Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents “Orchestra from Planet X” featuring the Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra and Magic Circle Mime Company, at 3 p.m. in the Schuster Center in downtown Dayton. Tickets: $22 adults, $14 children at www.daytonperformingarts.org.

• Darke County Parks offfers a Painting Rocks mini workshop for adults 18 and older at 10 a.m. in the Shawnee Prairie Preserve Nature Center, 4267 state Route 502, Greenville. Free but advance registration required at 937-526-4192.

• The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Fairborn, hosts Family Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring programs about meterology. Games, demonstrations, activities. Storytime at 11:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. Presidential aircraft briefing at 10:45 a.m. and 12:30, 2, 2:30 and 3 p.m. Free. 937-255-4646.

• Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County, 304 S. West Ave., hosts a dance from 7 to 10 p.m. Music by Bill Corfield. Snacks, beverages, door prizes, 50/50 drawing. Admission: $5 members, $7 nonmembers.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents a Lunch & Learn Children’s Theatre production, “Leo Lionni’s Frederick,” at 10:30 a.m., today, Tuesday and Wednesday. Tickets: $10, includes a hot dog lunch. www.lacomedia.com.

• Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch, 3060 S. county Road 25A, Troy, hosts Saturday Night Live for children in grades K-6 from 7 to 11:30 p.m. Swimming, games, bounce house, pizza, movie. Fee: $10 members, $16 nonmembers. Advance registration required at 937-440-9622.

• WACO Air Museum, 1865 S. county Road 25A, Troy, exhibits “First Responders: Our Real Heroes,” a Lego display, form noon to 5. Also Lego scavenger hunt, building zone, movie, door prizes, Lego market and raffle. Admission: $6 adults, $3 children 4 and older. 937-335-9226.

SUNDAY

• Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy, presents View from the Vista, birdwatching, from 2 to 4 p.m. 937-698-6493.

• Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra presents “The Sea: Vaughn Williams’s Siren Call,” at 3 p.m. in the Schuster Center in downtown Dayton. Concert and ice cream. Tickets: $15 to $43 at www.daytonperformingarts.org.

• Garst Museum, 205 N. Broadway, Greenville, presents a talk by Rex Spencer, “St. Clair’s Expedition to the Upper Wabash and Ultimate Defeat,” at 2 p.m. Lecture is free. There is a fee to tour museum. 937-548-5250.

• Miami County Park District hosts a dog social, “Just Walking the Dog,” from 1 to 3 p.m., in the Stillwater Prairie Preserve, 9750 state Route 185, Covington. Register at miamicountyparks.com.

• Minster Historical Society presents a talk by Sister Barbara Ann Hoying, “The Land of the Cross-Tipped Churches,” in the Union Hall along North Cleveland Street at 2 p.m. Free.

• St. Remy Church and Craig Fiessinger of Fish Report present a talk by Sister Mary Xavier about her career from sports star to nun at 3 p.m. in the Russia High School gymnasium. Free.

MONDAY

• New Bremen Public Library offers an after-school snack from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Free.

• New Knoxville Community Library hosgts Littles Maker Monday, crafts for children in grades K-3 at 3 and 6 p.m. Advance registration required at 419-753-2724.

• Legal Aid of Western Ohio hosts a free legal advice clinic for low-income, Shelby County residents, by appointment from noon to 3 p.m. in the Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St. Make appointments at 888-534-1432.

TUESDAY

• Darke County Parks hosts Project FeederWatch, bird-watching, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today and 3 to 5 p.m., Wednesday, in the Shawnee Prairie Preserve, 4267 state Route 502 W., Greenville. Take binoculars. 937-548-0165.

• New Bremen Public Library hosts the Lego Club for people of all ages at 4 p.m. and story time for children up to first grade at 6:30 p.m. 419-629-2158.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts story time for all ages at 10:30 a.m. 419-628-2925.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., hosts the Crazy 8s Math Club for children in grades 3-5 at 6 p.m. 492-8354.

• Shelby County Master Gardeners presents a sminar, “March Madness: A Winning Season on Garden Prep,” at 6:30 p.m. in the Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St. Free.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster offers a First Day of Spring craft, color a magnetic picture frame, for third-graders and a perler bead craft for first- and second-graders at 3:30 p.m. and a talk by Heather Bruns, “Herbs and Oils at the Dinner Table,” at 6 p.m. Advance registration required for all at 419-628-2925.

• Victoria Theatre Association presents “Something Rotten” today through Sunday in the Schuster Center in downtown Dayton. Tickets: $26 and up at ticketcenterstage.com.

WEDNESDAY

• Amvets Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts wing night from 4 to 7 p.m. Wings: 60 cents dine in; 70 cents carry out.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., hosts Tales for Twos for children 2 to 4 and their caregivers at 9:30 a.m. and Mother Goose Time for children 3 months to 23 months and their caregivers at 10:30 a.m.

• Wittenberg University presents its IBM Endowed Lecture in the Sciences, a talk by evolutionary biologist Dr. Sean B. Carroll at 7:30 p.m. in Bayley Auditorium, 200 W. Ward St., Springfield. Free. 937-327-7363.

• New Knoxville Community Library hosts the Lego Builders Club for children 3 to 12 at 3 p.m. Free.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts a book discussion at 2 p.m. Free.

MARCH 22

• New Bremen Public Library hosts story time for children up to first grade at 10:30 a.m., Book Buzz, a book discussion for adults at 1 p.m. and the New Bremen Library Spring Fling Fashion Show at 6:30 p.m. Advance registration required for fashion show at 419-629-2158.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., screens “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” for people 13 and older at 3:30 p.m.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit event notices to pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com.

