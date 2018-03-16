On the agendas

Shelby County Board of Elections

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections will meet Monday, March 19, at 7:30 a.m. at the board office. Items on the agenda include the allocation of precinct county optical scanners; recommendation for machine testing; and proofreading ballots for the May primary.

Sidney Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, March 19, at 6 p.m. at the board office.

Jackson Center Village Council

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Village Council will hold a special meeting Monday, March 19, at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers. Council will consider an ordinance authorizing the village administrator to enter into an annexation agreement with Jackson Township trustees and a resolution to advertise for bids for the Jerry Drive 69Kv substation project.

Sidney City Planning Commission

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Planning Commission will meet on Monday, March 19, at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers.

Jackson Center Board of Education

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Board of Education will meet in regular session on Monday, March 19, at 7 p.m. at 204 Linden St.

Houston Board of Education

HOUSTON — The Hardin-Houston Local School Board of Education will meet in regular session on Monday, March 19, at 7 p.m. in the media center, at 5300 Houston Road.

Minster Board of Education

MINSTER — The Minster Local Schools Board of Education will meet in regular session, Monday, March 19, at 8 p.m., in the Elementary School Large Group Meeting Room.

The board will consider personnel recommendations and a request for a current student to finish the senior year at Minster. The board also will hear reports before moving into executive session to discuss the employment and compensation of an employee.

Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services

TROY — The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will meet Wednesday, March 21, at 6:45 p.m. in the Marianne Helmlinger Board Room, 1100 Wayne St., Suite 4000, Troy.

Russia Board of Education

RUSSIA — The Russia Local School Board of Education will meet in regulard session on Wednesday, March 21, at 7 p.m. in the school library, at 100 School St.

Sidney-Shelby County Board of Health

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Board of Health will meet Wednesday, March 21, at 7 p.m. in the Health Department conference room, 202 W. Poplar Street.

The board will address a proposed 2019 budget, employment matters, orders of condemnation and to remain vacant, a prescription drug-take-back program and a harm-reduction program before moving into executive session.

Sidney Tree Board

SIDNEY — The Sidney Tree Board will meet on Thursday, March 22, at 4 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

The city’s 2018 tree sale will be reviewed and a date for the sale will be selected by the board.

The board will discuss the upcoming attendance of Sidney Community Development Director Barbara Dulworth, who is expected to attend April meeting’s to speak about trees in new housing developments.

Also, hazardous trees in Sidney will be discussed, as well as a property owner’s removal request on Westlake Drive. The Tree City USA growth award, the cyclical pruning map and the Arbor Day Bulletin will also be discussed at the meeting.

Shelby County District Health Advisory Council

SIDNEY — The Shelby County District Health Advisory Council will meet at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 22, in the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department, 202 W. Poplar St.

The council will elect a chairperson and secretary, nominate someone to the Sidney-Shelby County Board of Health and receive the presentation of the annual health department report.