SIDNEY – Habitat for Humanity broke ground on a new house for the Lawson family on Broadway Avenue on Wednesday with the help of sponsorship funding from the Clopay Corporation and community leaders.

Homeowner Bridget Lawson and her four children attended the ceremony along with Clopay Corporation COO Larry Crawford, Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties Executive Director Bill Horstman, Construction Manager Tom Bergman, Sidney Mayor Mardie Milligan, Commissioners Bob Guillozet and Julie Ehemann, and Councilmembers Jenny VanMatre, Mike Barhorst and Scott Roddy. Milligan, Ehemann and Guillozet provided remarks and shared their excitement for the project.

“The city of Sidney would like to thank all of those involved. It is through you that the city of Sidney becomes better each day and helps each other,” Milligan said.

Lawson is a long-time Sidney resident employed at Shelby County Job and Family Services. She has never been a homeowner before and is excited to start the process to build her four-bedroom, two-bathroom home. She has already begun the 400 hours of sweat equity required for eligibility and will assume a 20-year, no-interest mortgage. Her children and father – who works in construction – along with volunteers from the community and students from nearby career centers will assist with the build.

During the ceremony, Lawson shared that she has been a single mom since having her first child, and the family has lived in rental properties that eventually sold after a few years, forcing them to move. She applied to Habitat’s homeownership program once before in 2019, but she was denied.

“Here I am today to say that this house will be mine and my family’s home forever. I would like to take a moment to thank my family and friends who are here with me today,” Lawson said. “Thank you for seeing that I was ready to take on this challenge with Habitat. I won’t let you down.”

Clopay announced it will provide $130,000 in sponsorship funding for the build, which is scheduled to begin in the spring with a completion date expected in the summer of 2023. In addition to providing financial support, the company will donate its American-made Clopay entry and garage doors that are manufactured at its Troy and Russia facilities.

“Clopay is proud of the continued support from our local communities, and we are lucky to have so many great employees on the Clopay team from this area. This project is a natural fit for us as a building products company to give back not only financially, but by donating our products as well,” Clopay Corporation President Victor Weldon said. “We are excited to partner with Habitat for Humanity who provides so many great services and support to local residents.”

“We are excited about the opportunity to have Clopay and the Sidney community be a part of this build,” Horstman said. “Clopay is the largest employer in our community and by supporting us financially and with product donations, they are setting a great example of an engaged corporate neighbor.”

For more information about Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties, visit hfhmco.org. For more information about the Clopay Corporation, visit clopaydoor.com.

By Charlotte Caldwell [email protected]