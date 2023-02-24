On the agendas

Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Development Disabilities will meet Monday, Feb. 27, at noon in the conference room.

Items on on the agenda include the financial report, administrative reports from the superintendent, support services director, community education and outreach director, early childhood director, early intervention director and personnel updates.

Miami Conservancy District

DAYTON — The Board of Directors of The Miami Conservancy District and its Subdistricts will hold a special meeting on Feb. 27, 2023, at 4 p.m. to consider a loan atification and budget amendments, both related to the Lockington Dam Left Wall Drain System and Concrete Repair, Phase 1 project. The meeting will be held at the Miami Conservancy District located at 38 E. Monument Ave., Dayton.

Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education will meet Monday, Feb. 27, at 6 p.m. in the Adams Board Room.

Items on the agenda include the board president’s report, the superintendent’s report, financial report, approving grant funds, accept donations, approve out-of-district travel, approve a community reinvestment area agreement with Vision Development and the city of Sidney, approve salary schedules and personnel items.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 27, at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers. Members of the public may attend in person or listen in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log-on information.

Sidney Rental Dwelling Registration Ad Hoc Committee

SIDNEY — The Rental Dwelling Registration Ad Hoc Committee will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 4 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.

The purpose of the meeting is to consider revisions to the rental registration program ordinance introduced to City Council on Nov. 28.

Anna Village Council

ANNA — The Anna Village Council will meet Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at the village hall.

CDBG public hearings

SIDNEY — Two public hearings on the Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG) will be held Monday, Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers and Thursday, March 2, at 10 a.m. in the Shelby County Commissioners meeting room, which is located in the annex, 129 E. Court St.

The Shelby County Commissioners, in partnership with the city of Sidney, intend to apply to the Ohio Development Services Agency Office of Community Development for funding available under the 2023 Community Development Block Grant Small Cities Program, a federally-funded program administered by the state of Ohio.

Funding can be applied for from the Community Housing Impact & Preservation, Economic Development & Residential Public Infrastructure, Target of Opportunity and Critical Infrastructure Program.

The purpose of the hearings are to provide citizens with information about the program including an explanation of eligible activities and program requirements. Citizens are encouraged to attend the hearing to provide input on the CDBG program. Participants requiring auxiliary aids due to disability or non English languages, should contact the Shelby County Regional Planning Commission. Written comments may be submitted prior to the hearing date at the commissioners office.