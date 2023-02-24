Recreation Board keeps 2023 water park rates the same

SIDNEY – The Sidney Recreation Board voted to keep the 2023 Sidney Water Park rates the same as 2022 at a meeting on Feb. 6.

The parks and recreation staff recommended no change in daily and season pass fees and rental rates in 2023 because the rates have increased several years in a row.

The board also made a motion to table discussion on placing veteran’s banners on light poles at Custenborder Field. Parks and Recreation Director Duane Gaier explained to the board that Shelby County Veterans Services Executive Director Chris North is considering putting some banners at Custenborder because not all light poles in the downtown business district are owned by the city or the county, so there might not be enough poles to hang all the banners with the amount of community support shown.

The discussion was tabled because the board had many unanswered questions that Gaier will ask Law Director David Busick about. The topic will be revisited at the board’s March meeting.

Gaier updated the board on the donation of a second pavilion in Tawawa Park from Dr. Albert Dickas in honor of his parents. Dickas previously donated Binkley Pavilion. The two locations recommended for the new shelter were Pointner Knoll and Ferguson Circle, and Dickas chose Pointner Knoll. The old shelter at this location will be torn down and a new shelter similar to Binkley Pavilion will be constructed along with an asphalt parking lot. The board decided they were in favor of naming the shelter at a future meeting.

As an update on the pickleball courts, Gaier said Ferguson Construction was the only company that bid on the courts and was awarded the contract. The bid was for four courts with an alternative bid to construct two additional courts, but since the additional courts went over budget, the bid will stand with four courts and will cost $113,799.25. Construction will begin in the spring.

Gaier also mentioned that there will be a college showcase at Custenborder on the A diamond in May where college coaches will run drills with high school sophomores through seniors with a few scrimmages at the end.

Gaier introduced Seth Middleton – a commercial loan officer for Minster Bank and an investor in the revitalization of buildings downtown – who will sit on the board for three meetings.

The next Recreation Board meeting will be held on March 6 at 4:15 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.