Boys basketball: Russia pulls away from Botkins in 2nd half of district semifinal

PIQUA — After a slow first half, Russia dominated the third quarter and ran away from Botkins to earn its first district final berth since 2018.

The Raiders beat the Trojans 53-38 in a Division IV district semifinal on Friday at Garbry Gymnasium. They advance face the winner of Cedarville and Springfield Catholic Central (which will face off in a semifinal on Saturday evening in Troy) either Wednesday or Friday in a district final at University of Dayton Arena.

The teams were tied 19-19 at halftime, but the Raiders (22-3) sped things up in the third quarter. They scored the first seven points of the quarter and finished with a 20-6 scoring edge to take a 39-25 lead. They finished with a 15-13 edge in the fourth.

“The first half with the zone, that slowed us down,” Russia coach Spencer Cordonnier said. “We are a pace-oriented team. The message at halftime was to get the ball moving and move downhill. In the first half, we held the ball over our heads. …You’ve got to get it down and get into attack mode. See if we can get into gaps and get downhill.”

Seven players scored in the third quarter for Russia, which was ranked No. 6 in the final state Associated Press Div. IV poll of the season. Eight scored in the game.

“It’s been a good team effort,” Cordonnier said. “… The juniors and sophomores played a lot together growing up, and those guys love each other. They really do. They came into the season, and it was tough (after coach Dave Borchers died in a car accident in October), but they have put their best foot forward.

“We say it before every game. That’s who we’re playing for. This season is dedicated to Dave. This is what he has taught those guys. Whatever happens, just play. Play like dogs. That’s what they’ve done this year, and they’re getting rewarded by getting out of this sectional, which is so hard to get out of.”

Brayden Monnin led the team with 15 points while Zane Shappie and Hayden Quinter each scored 10.

Carter Pleiman led Botkins with 13 points. Pleiman, who was named Shelby County Athletic League player of the year, averaged over 19 points per game.

“I knew if we continued to do what we were doing with him in the first half, and continued to run shooters off the 3-point line, we’d be in good shape in the second half,” Cordonnier said. “That’s what we did. …Pleiman is a fantastic player and scores in many different ways, and I think Felix Francis, Brayden Monnin and Benjamin York did a phenomenal job.”

The Trojans finish 15-10 overall. They’ll lose two seniors to graduation: Pleiman and Brandt Boerger.

“They can’t be replaced,” Botkins coach Phil Groves said. “I’d like to congratulate both of them on a great career and the mark they’ve left on our program. They’ll be dearly missed.

“The bright side is, we do bring back six guys out of our top eight in our rotation, and a solid JV squad. So there is a lot to build on.”

Cordonnier said the Raiders are looking forward to playing in the district final and will be out to watch Saturday’s matchup between Cedarville and Catholic Central.

“We’ll come in on Monday, and we’ll get to work,” Cordonnier said.

Sidney Daily News chief photographer Luke Gronneberg contributed to this report. Gronneberg can be reached at lgronnerberg@sidneydailynews.com.