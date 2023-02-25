125 Years

Feb. 25, 1898

William Shine has built a sound-proof telephone booth in his cigar store for the convenience of his patrons. A person can enter the booth and use the telephone and the conversation cannot be heard by any person in the store. Similar booths are used in large cities where persons wish to conduct a private conversation or transact confidential business over the telephone.

——-

At the concluding session of the county Sunday school convention the following officers were elected for the year: W.R. McKnight, president; Mrs. H.E. Beebe, secretary; Mrs. B.O. Worrell, statistical secretary; and J.J. Bush, treasurer.

——-

Walter Timeus has opened a recruiting station for those desiring to affiliate themselves in the cause of the Cubans. He has already received several recruits.

100 Years

Feb. 25, 1923

Arrangements have been made with Prof. M.F. Morgan, soil specialist at Ohio State University, to conduct six soil and fertilizer meetings in Shelby county, starting Feb. 28. Purpose of the meetings is to give farmers a special opportunity to get first hand information about our soils and their proper use. These meetings are scheduled for Turtle Creek township, Green township, Washington township, Pemberton, Houston and Sidney Farm Bureau office.

——-

The comedy “When Smith Stepped Out,” was presented to a crowded house at the high school auditorium last evening by students of the Cooperative Department. Members of the case included: William Carper, William Greer, Wilbur McVay, Richard Gasaway, Thelma Fogt, Mable Thie, Gladys Steenrod, and Irene Tinklepaugh. The high school orchestra, directed by Miss Ruth Maley, provided the musical interludes.

75 Years

Feb. 25, 1948

Sketch of a proposed swimming pool for Sidney was examined by members of city council at their meeting last night. The sketch of the pool was shown members by Lyman T. Strong, Lima architect. In formal action council instructed the city solicitor to prepare legislation for removing the flasher light now in operation at Oak and Michigan and replace it with a traffic signal.

——-

J. Arthur Graham was elected cashier of the Citizens National Bank at a special meeting of the board of directors held last evening, it was announced today by Joseph B. Cook, bank president. Graham will replace Arthur Allinger who recently submitted his resignation, asking to be relieved because of ill health, after serving as a cashier for 10 years.

——-

Shelby County Alumni of Miami University heard plans for the new alumni office at the university outlined when they had as guest speaker, John Dolibois, new executive secretary of the alumni association, at the annual reunion dinner last night at the Hotel Wagner. Members also elected Dr. David Siehl, president; Edward Willman, first vice president; Dr. Clayton Kiracofe, second vice president; and Marjorie Ginther, secretary-treasurer.

50 Years

Feb. 25, 1973

Miss Susan Wicker will join The Sidney Daily News Monday as education writer, it was announced today by Marion Russell, editor, and Jeffery J. Billiel, news editor.

Miss Wicker, who moved to Sidney last week form North Hampton, Mass., will assume the responsibility for full-time news coverage of schools and education within the SDN circulation area.

——-

The winner of a spelling bee at Longfellow Elementary School was Ann Roth, a fifth-grader, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Roth.

Miss Roth will participate in the district spelling bee at the Salem Mall Auditorium, Dayton, March 30 at 7:30 p.m.

——-

Named outstanding senior at Fairlawn High School, Kristi Morris has been cited at “Teenager” of the Month” for February by the Sidney Optimist Club.

Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Earl Morris of Pemberton, she has an accumulated 4.0 grade average.

25 Years

Feb. 25, 1998

S&H Products is working to improve its marketing plan, the S&H Board of Trustees learned at its meeting Friday. Rick Husa, S&H director, said Mark Stites of Direct Graphics has agreed to help the Public Relations Committee develop a marketing plan. Stites will help show S&H Products how to advertise and “how to get our message across to Shelby County,” Husa said.

——-

ANNA – A federal lawsuit has been filed against the village of Anna, the Anna Board of Zoning Appeals and Village Administrator Jean Hale regarding a zoning permit denial for a telecommunications tower.

Nextel Communications contends in the lawsuit that an ordinance adopted by Anna Village Council on Oct. 14 revising the village zoning regulations is in question. Nextel adds that the alleged misapplication of the codified ordinances by Hale and Board of Zoning Appeals is in violation of the Communications Act of 1934 and the Telecommunications Act of 1996.

——-

Dense fog forming overnight forced officials of all Shelby County school systems to cancel school today. Minster, New Bremen and New Knoxville schools closed today as well.