Dinner will benefit grandson attending clinic for pain

ST. MARYS — Team Varno Benefit Dinner and Dance will be at 6 p.m. Saturday at USWA Local 200L Union Hall, 227 E. South St. in St. Marys. The dinner will benefit the grandson of two local grandparents as he attends a neurorehabilitation clinic for pain at the Spero Clinic in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Dine-in or carryout will be available featuring a full meal of shredded chicken and BBQ pork sandwiches, multiple side dishes and dessert, as well as beverages. There will be a DJ, bake sale, basket raffle, a live auction, a 50/50, square dancing, t-shirts and other fundraising activities for all ages.