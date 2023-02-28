Express Employment Professionals has highest grossing year

OKLAHOMA CITY — Topping 2021’s record-breaking sales, award-winning staffing agency Express Employment Professionals set new milestones in 2022 with an 8% increase in sales to $4.46 million, employing 579,000 associates in 860 franchise locations across the globe, including a location in Sidney.

Franchise expansion consisted of awarding 45 franchise development agreements, including locations in British Columbia, Ontario, Texas and California.

“This year, we are observing the company’s 40th anniversary, and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate than to build off the success and momentum of 2022,” Express Employment International CEO Bill Stoller said. “Demand for talent was up in every sector last year, and our localized approach to staffing successfully met the need and paired hundreds of thousands of quality job seekers with reputable companies essential to our economy.”

Express earned several recognitions throughout 2022, including designations on the following lists:

• Entrepreneur: Franchise 500 List and Best in Category for the 11th consecutive year, Fastest Growing Franchises, Top Global Franchises and Top Franchises for Veterans

• Forbes: America’s Best Professional Recruiting Firms, America’s Best Temp Staffing Firms and America’s Best Large Employers

• Staffing Industry Analysts: Fourth-Largest U.S. Staffing Firm, Second-Largest U.S. Industrial Staffing Firm, Third-Largest U.S. Office/Clerical Staffing Firm, Largest U.S. Direct Hire Firms and 11th-Largest Global Staffing Firm

• Franchise Business Review: Culture 100, Best Recession Proof Businesses, Most Innovative Franchises, Most Profitable Franchises, Top Franchises for Veterans and Top Franchises

• ClearlyRated: Best of Staffing Client Award and Best of Staffing Talent Diamond Award

• Franchise Direct: Top 100 Global Franchises

• Franchise Times: Top 500 (No. 33)

• Black Enterprise: Top 25 Franchisees for Black Entrepreneurs Across Multiple Industries

• Franchise Research Institute: World Class Franchise Since 2006

Starting off 2023, Franchise Direct has already recognized Express as its 10th top franchise, and Franchise Business Review ranked Express as one of its top franchises for 2023. The staffing provider was recently designated the top staffing franchise in Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500® list for the 12th consecutive year and the top 50 overall.

“With such persistently uncertain global market conditions, as a company, Express is proud to continue our now 40-year mission of providing hope through employment and strives to put a million people to work annually,” Stoller said. “We look forward to the rest of the year and many more decades of business with optimism that our proven system will continue to produce success.”