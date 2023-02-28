Girls basketball: Area players earn all-Southwest district honors

Several area girls basketball players have been named to all-Southwest district teams, which were released on Tuesday.

All-district and all-state teams are coordinated by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association, which took over handling the teams in 2017 after the Associated Press cut its handling of all-state teams nationwide.

The OPSWA has media panels which select all-district teams for each of the OHSAA’s six districts. A statewide panel selects all-state teams based on first and second team all-district selections.

All-district and all-state selections are based on regular-season performance only.

Sidney senior guard Allie Stockton was named first team all-Southwest district in Division I. Stockton, who was also named the Miami Valley League’s player of the year, averaged 15.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.1 steals, 2.1 assists and 1.2 blocks per game.

Sidney sophomores Jordan Scully and Larkyn Vordemark were named honorable mention in Div. I.

Fort Loramie senior guard Ava Turner and Russia senior guard Cece Borchers were both named first team all-district in Div. IV. Turner, who was named Shelby County Athletic League player of the year, averages 9.9 points, four rebounds, 2.7 steals and 2.3 assists per game. Borchers averages 12.6 points, five rebounds, three steals and 2.5 assists per game.

Russia senior Kate Sherman, Fort Loramie sophomore Avery Brandewie and Jackson Center sophomore McKinley Reichert were named second team all-district in Div. IV.

Sherman averages 9.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game. Brandewie averages 11.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and about one block per game. Reichert averaged 11.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

Botkins’ Malaine Maurer, Camdyn Paul and Delana Pitts were named honorable mention in D-IV, as were Lehman Catholic’s Mara O’Leary and Riverside’s Jade Copas.

Anna junior guard Brenna Cobb was named third team all-district in Div. III. Cobb averaged 12 points and 4.5 rebounds per game for the Rockets.

All-state teams will be released in mid-March.

Full teams are below.

Division I

First Team

Sole Williams, Cincinnati Princeton, 5’8” Sr. G, 20.8 ppg, Kylee Fears, Oxford Talawanda, 6’1” Sr. C, 20.8 ppg, 15.8 rpg, Allie Stockton, Sidney, 5’9” Sr. G, 16 ppg, 8 rpg, Bryn Martin, Springboro, 6’0” So. G, 13.8 ppg, Carly Prows, Mason, 6’0” Sr. F, 12.9 ppg, 5.2rpg, Madison French, Liberty Township Lakota East, 5’11” Sr. G, 11.5 ppg, Taylor Scohy, Bellbrook, 5’9” Jr. G, 17.0 ppg, Anna Swisshelm, Cincinnati West Clermont, 6’0” Sr. F, 15.2 ppg, Seini Hicks, Cincinnati West Clermont, 6’0” Jr. F, 12.6 ppg, 9.7 rpg, Madison Parrish, Mason, 5’11” So. G, 13.5 ppg

Player of the Year: Sole Williams, Cincinnati Princeton

Coach of the Year: Jeff Click, Cincinnati West Clermont

Second Team

Alli Robertson, Harrison, 6’1” So. G, 23.5 ppg, 10.4 rpg, Alley Haas, Miamisburg, 5’8” Jr. G, 16.0 ppg, Kendal George, Centerville, 5’9” Sr. G, 14.1 ppg, Kelley Griffin, Bellbrook, 5’4” Sr. G, 7.0 ppg, 6.3 apg, Serena Baker, Kettering Fairmont, 5’11” Sr. F, 13 ppg, 8.2 rpg, Mari Gerton, Cincinnati Princeton, 5’8” So. G, 12.9 ppg.

Third Team

Brooklyn Hall, Huber Hts. Wayne, 6’0” Fr. G, 14 ppg, 6.3 rpg, Taylor Farris, Oxford Talawanda, 5’8” Sr. G, 16.1 ppg, 4.5 apg, Sami Bardonaro, Vandalia Butler, 5’9” Sr. G, 14.9 ppg, Anna Grim, Centerville, 5’9” Sr. G, 13.6 ppg, Katie Fox, West Chester Lakota West, 5’10” Fr. G, 14.0 ppg, 5.2 rpg, MacKenzie Givens, Cincinnati Walnut Hills, 5’9” Jr. G, 13.1 ppg, 6.8 rpg.

Honorable Mention

Madi Barnett, Kings Mills Kings, Tyriana Berry, Cincinnati Withrow, Kailee Bransford, Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame, Lauryn Brown, Cincinnati Northwest, Alyssa Campbell, Mt. Orab Western Brown, LaDasia Carter, Cincinnati Mt Healthy, Dede Carter, Cincinnati Princeton, Nafeesah Coggins, Cincinnati Withrow, Jordan McComas, Monroe, Erykah Cornett, Cincinnati Oak Hills, Lilah Dalraine, Morrow Little Miami, Josie Early, Loveland, Olivia Fischer, Mt. Orab Western Brown, Emma Fohl, Liberty Township Lakota East, Kali Norton, Cincinnati Princeton, Lamiya Gooden, Cincinnati Western Hills, Layla Hale, Cincinnati West Clermont, Laila Harrison, Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame, Rylie Homan, Trenton Edgewood, Bella Houillon, Morrow Little Miami, Kassidy Ingram, Kings, Myah Keene, Oxford Talawanda, Marissa Le, Cincinnati Ursuline, Lanie Lipps, Hamilton Ross, Sophia Martin, Cincinnati Seton, Braylyn Mattox, Lebanon, Za’Aira Miller, Cincinnati Walnut Hills, Maddie Mueller, Lebanon, Jordan Mueller, Lebanon, Callie Nichols, Cincinnati St. Ursula, Miah O’Toole, Milford, Shelby Piepmeier, Harrison, Olivia Raby, Loveland, Abby Rawlings, Kings Mills Kings, Gabby Razzano, Mason, Rachel Reichard, Cincinnati Turpin, Myka Richardson, Fairfield, Kassidy Segrer, Harrison, Keyon’e Sheridan, Cincinnati Sycamore, Savannah Smith, Liberty Township Lakota East, Taylor Stanley, Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame, Violet Shuluga, Milford, Jariah Steele, Cincinnati Colerain, Lucy Thaman, Cincinnati Sycamore, Daniah Trammell, Cincinnati Winton Woods, Amiyah Tull, Mt. Orab Western Brown, Charlotte Pauling, Beavercreek, Lilli Leopard, Beavercreek, Alayna Meyer, Bellbrook, Ashley Frantz, Bellbrook, Olivia Trusty, Bellbrook, Kendall Sherman, Xenia, Aniya Trent, Springboro, Emily Grim, Centerville, Naylana Cosby, Dayton Ponitz, A’Rayiah Mclemore, Dayton Ponitz, Larkyn Vordemark, Sidney, Jordan Scully, Sidney, Darranae Aldridge, Middletown, Persha Edwards, Middletown, Taylor Daniels, Middletown, Thaila Moore, Hamilton, Kaylah Thornton, Kettering Fairmont, Jonilyah Chambers, Huber Hts. Wayne, Morgan Rose, Huber Hts. Wayne, Imani Frazier, Huber Hts. Wayne, Amyannah Tucker, Troy, Brenna Williams, Clayton Northmont, Juliana Gunn, Clayton Northmont, McKeena Weekley, Oxford Talawanda.

Division II

First Team

Peyton Mounce, Urbana, 5’10” So. F, 18 ppg, 12.7 rpg, Dee Alexander, Cincinnati Purcell Marian, 6’1” So. G, 25.9 ppg, 9.9 rpg, Braelyn Even, Hamilton Badin, 5’10” Fr. F, 15.6 ppg, 9.0 rpg, Gabby Martin, Cincinnati Summit Country Day, 5’11” Sr. F, 17.3 ppg, 9.6 rpg, Maddie Moody, Kettering Archbishop Alter, 6’1” So. G, 14.2 ppg, 8.1 rpg, Raeven Raye-Redmond, Trotwood-Madison, 5’8” Sr. G, 25.1 ppg, 8.1 spg, 7 rpg, Zhieyah Rolack, Dayton Meadowdale, 5’11” So. F, 23.9 ppg, 14.8 rpg, Lily Shepherd, Eaton 5’9” Sr. G, 17.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg, Gabby Russell, New Carlisle Tecumseh, 5’10” Sr. F, 16.6 ppg, 10.0 rpg, Abby West, Enon Greenon, 5’11” Sr. F, 14.4 ppg, 10.2 rpg

Player of the Year: Dee Alexander, Cincinnati Purcell Marian

Coach of the Year: Cecilia Grosselin, Dayton Carroll

Second Team

Kiera Healy, Dayton Carroll, 6’0” Fr. F, 14.9 ppg, 9.5 rpg, Izzy Rotert, Cincinnati Mercy-McAuley 5’10” Sr. F, 12.9 ppg, 8.6 rpg, Peyton Shafer, Goshen, 5.9” Jr. G, 19.2 ppg, Riley Hodson, Germantown Valley View 5’10” Sr. F, 9.2 ppg, 8.6 rpg, Riley Smith, Kettering Archbishop Alter, 6’2” Jr. W, 11.7 ppg, 6.9 rpg, Kyla Irby, Cincinnati Summit Country Day, 5’7” Sr. G, 15 ppg, Claire Henry, Enon Greenon, 5’8” Sr. G, 12.4 ppg, 6.8 rpg

Third Team

Ky’Aira Miller, Cincinnati Purcell Marian, 5’8” So. G, 8.7 ppg, 4.1 rpg, Makenzie Chinn, Tipp City Tippecanoe, 5’6” Sr. G, 12.5 ppg, Gracie Cosgrove, Hamilton Badin, 5’8” So. G, 12.7 ppg, Olivia Bauman, Eaton 6’0” Sr. F, 6.0 ppg, 10.6 rpg, Emma Neff, Dayton Oakwood, 5’10” Sr. G, 15.3 ppg, 9.0 rpg, Katie Berrey, Waynesville, 5’5” Fr. G, 13.3 ppg,

Honorable Mention

Lexi Robinson, Bellefontaine, Ellie Reed, Germantown Valley View, Ella Ferguson, Germantown Valley View, Skylar Fletcher, Greenville, Hannah Mayse, Kettering Archbishop Alter, Elena Thompson, Kettering Archbishop Alter, Shamaria Dees, Dayton Belmont, Alexa Mader, Tipp City Tippecanoe, Mia Stahler, Benjamin Logan, Katie Murphy, Wilmington, Aidan Eades Clarksville Clinton-Massie, Terrah Adams, Cincinnati Woodward, Brooke Arington, Cincinnati Indian Hill, Caitlin Augspurger, Middletown Bishop Fenwick, Madalyn Mahoney, Middletown Bishop Fenwick, Brock Bittermann, Cleves Taylor, Hannah Bowman, Clarksville Clinton-Massie, Elise Cupp, Cincinnati Wyoming, Emme Greely, Waynesville, Kylee Heidemann, Cincinnati Mercy-McAuley, Drew Kantz, Taylor, Caroline Langworthy Cincinnati Indian Hill, Sydney Miller, New Richmond, Willow Montag, Taylor, Jayda Mosley, Cincinnati Purcell Marian, Mia Bienaber, Cincinnati McNicholas, Maggie Stephensen, Waynesville, Lucy Thompson, Batavia, Jordan Wheatley, Cincinnati McNicholas, Ellie Meyer, Dayton Carroll, Keirsten Hall, Springfield Kenton Ridge, Alex Dixon, Urbana, Olivia Orr, Eaton, Alyvia Hegemann, Hamilton Badin, Lauren Grawe, Hamilton Badin, Sarah Riley, Enon Greenon.

Division III

First Team

Sierra Brinson, New Lebanon Dixie, 5’10” Jr. F, 23.4 ppg, 12.2 rpg, Karley Moore, Tipp City Bethel 5’11” Sr. G, 15.7 ppg, 7.2 rpg, Gracie Barnes, Cincinnati Country Day, 5’9” Sr. G, 16.3 ppg, Libby Evanshine, East Clinton, 5’10” Sr. F, 17.3 ppg, 11.9 rpg, Kylie Wells, Middletown Madison, 6’1” Jr. F, 11.8 ppg, 9.7 rpg, Liv Thompson Camden Preble Shawnee, 5’7” Sr. G, 16.7 ppg, 2.8 apg, Campbell Jewell, Camden Preble Shawnee, 5’6” Sr. G, 13.2 ppg, 5.4 apg, 6.3 spg, Stephanie Alstaetter, Lewistown Indian Lake, 5’10” Sr. F, 15.1 ppg, 11.2 rpg, Jenna Brumbaugh, West Milton Milton-Union, 5’6” So. G, 13.9 ppg, 5.2 rpg, Megan Zimmerman, Cincinnati Country Day, 5’8” Jr. G, 16.1 ppg 7.2 rpg

Player of the Year: Karley Moore, Tipp City Bethel

Coach of the Year: Jared Cline, Cincinnati Madeira, Tommy McGuire, Middletown Madison

Second Team

Alexis Neal, Georgetown, 5’8” Sr. F, 12.2 ppg, 11.3 rpg, Abby Yukon, St. Paris Graham, 5’7” Sr. G, 14.9 ppg, 7.4 rpg, Ranlei Freeman, Finneytown, 5’7” Sr. G, 15.8 ppg, 5.7 rpg, Chaley Wade, West Liberty-Salem, 5’10” Jr. P, 10.5 ppg, 8.7 rpg, Emma Yeager, Clermont Northeastern, 5’9” Fr. F, 10.1 ppg, 8.9 rpg, Jenna Dirksen, Versailles, 5’9” Jr. G, 9.2 ppg, 4.5 rpg.

Third Team

McKayah Musselman, Casstown Miami East, 6’1” Jr. C, 9.3 ppg, 6.7 rpg, Sammy Welty, Cincinnati Madeira, 6’0” Sr. C, 13.8 ppg, 7.5 rpg, Ella Campbell, Middletown Madison, 6’1” Sr. G, 9.5 ppg, 6.2 rpg, Harlee Howard, Camden Preble Shawnee 5’10” Sr. F, 11.7 ppg. 4.8 rpg, Jordan Collom, East Clinton, 5’2” Jr. G, 7.1 ppg, 4.0 rpg, Breanna Cobb, Anna, 5’6” Jr. G, 12.1 ppg, 4.5 rpg.

Honorable Mention

Kerrigan Calhoun, Tipp City Bethel, Rhyan Reittinger, Tipp City Bethel, Kami Whiteaker, East Clinton, Maryn Gross, Casstown Miami East, Rachel Jacobs, West Milton Milton-Union, Ava Berberich, West Milton Milton-Union, Taylor Wagner, Versailles, Allison Schwartz, Versailles, Zoe Abroms, Cincinnati Madeira, Ashley Bee, Bethel-Tate, Tiffany Drewry Clermont Northeaster, Ava Dubose, Clark Montessori, Mia Hankerson, Cincinnati Reeading, Mary Hartung, Cincinnati Madeira, Riley Jones, Norwood, Reagan Licata, Cincinnati Seven Hills, Kendal Spreen, Cincinnati Mariemont, Karis Thomas, Clark Montessori, Kaylee Williams, Cincinnati Deer Park, Ali Winchester, Norwood, Mila Zanardo Cincinnati Mariemont, Elizabeth Zimmerman, Cincinnati Country Day, Emily Webb, Middletown Madison.

Division IV

First Team

Rylee Sagester, New Madison Tri-Village, 5’6” Sr. G, 21.7 ppg, 4.2 apg, Morgan Hunt, New Madison Tri-Village, 5’10” Sr. F, 14.4 ppg, 6.8 rpg, Torie Richards, New Madison Tri-Village, 5’7” Sr. G, 12.7 ppg, 4.2 spg, Taylee Woodbury, Union City Mississinawa Valley 5’4” So. G, 15.7 ppg, 5.8 apg, Rilee Terry, Lewisburg Tri-County North, 6’0” Sr. F, 12 ppg, 13.7 rpg, Angela Jones, Felicty-Franklin, 5’5” Sr. G, 21.2 ppg, Kinyia Lindsay, Cincinnati St. Bernard-Elmwood Place, 5’9” Sr. F, 15.5 ppg, 8.2 rpg, Ava Turner, Fort Loramie, 5’7” Sr. G, 11.5 ppg, 4.0 rpg, Cece Borchers, Russia, 5’9” Sr. G, 12.9 ppg, 5 rpg, Kelsey Vollrath, South Charleston Southeastern, 6’0” Sr. G, 17.1 ppg, 7.8 rpg.

Player of the Year: Rylee Sagester, New Madison Tri-Village

Coach of the Year: Brad Gray, New Madison Tri-Village

Second Team

Avery Brandewie, Fort Loramie, 5’10” So. F, 12 ppg 7.8 rpg, Maggie Anderson, Covington, 6’0” So. F, 14.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg, McKinley Reichert, Jackson Center 5’11, So. F, 11.9 ppg, 6.3 rpg, Kate Sherman, Russia, 6’1” Sr. P, 9.2 ppg, 8.5 rpg, Anne Murphy, Fayetteville-Perry, 5’8” Sr. G, 16.3 pts, 7.0 rpg, Kaylin Davis, Cincinnati Christian, 5’6” Fr. F, 10.4 ppg, 10.6 rpg, Jordyn Smoot, Springfield Catholic Central, 5’10” Jr. G, 11.7 ppg, 5.0 rpg.

Third Team

Kynnedi Hager, New Madison Tri-Village, 6’3” Fr. P, 8.5 ppg, Mackenzea Townsend, Union City Mississinawa Valley, 6’1” Jr. C, 9.1 ppg, 9.0 rpg, Hannah Webster, Lewisburg Tri-County North, 6’0” Jr. F, 10.7 ppg, 7.5 rpg, Molly Mossing, Cedarville, 6’0” Jr. F, 14.8 ppg, 7.9 rpg, Carlie Besecker, Covington, 5’10” Jr. F, 10.2 ppg, 7.9 rpg, Jaylah Smith, Cincinnati Lockland, 5’10” So. C, 8.5 ppg, 14.1 rpg.

Honorable Mention

Jada Copas, Riverside, Bailey Schmit, Ansonia, Brenna Schmit, Ansonia, Avery Koffer, Covington, Bella Cherry, Lewisburg Tri-County North, Brooklyn Lavy, Troy Christian, Mara O’Leary, Sidney Lehman Catholic, Malanie Maurer, Botkins, Camdyn Paul, Botkins, Delana Pitts, Botkins, Ayden Rodgers, Cedarville, De’Asa Bryant Cincinati College Prep, Savanah Johnson Cincinnati Christian, Lucy Rosen, Miami Valley Christian Academy, Alli Graves, Xenia Legacy Christian, Caroline Kensinger, Xenia Legacy Christian, Audrey Stanley, Xenia Legacy Christian, Jordan Ritchie, West Alexandria Twin Valley South, Ashlynne Osborne, New Paris National Trail, Reese Hess, Pleasant Hill Newton.