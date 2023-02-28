UMGC dean’s list

ADELPHI, Md. — More than 9,800 University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) students were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.

Marcus Billerman, of Maria Stein, was named to the dean’s list.

UMGC was established in 1947 to serve adults in the workforce. Today, the university enrolls some 90,000 students annually, offering bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degree programs, as well as certificates in more than 125 fully online, hybrid and face-to-face programs and specializations.