125 Years

March 1, 1898

At a meeting of the session of the Presbyterian church last evening at which a majority of the members were present, it was decided to employ Rev. A. Patterson of Fostoria, who preached here last Sunday at a salary of $1,700 per year and the parsonage. A meeting of the congregation has been called for next Wednesday evening to vote in the action of the session.

—————

Dr. S. G. Goode was employed as a physician and surgeon for Shelby County by the infirmary directors of the county at their regular meeting today.

—————

A new drug and wallpaper store of Dr. A. Wilson, on North Main Avenue was opened for business today. The room has been nicely repapered and repainted and presents a most inviting appearance.

100 Years

March 1, 1923

The Russel Farms, northwest of the city, were formally transferred to the board of trustees of the Dorothy Love Presbyterian Home this morning. Mr. Hendricks of the Ohio State University Agriculture Department has taken charge of the management of the farms and for the present the work will be directed by the university staff.

—————

Sidney residents and others in this area of Ohio will see a partial eclipse of the moon tomorrow evening. It will last for several hours starting at 8:13 p.m. and will be at its height at 10:32 p.m., when a little more than a third of the visible surface of the moon will be covered by the earth’s shadow. This will last until almost 1 a.m.

-—————

Clerk of Courts Albert Aselage has placed a large blackboard in the clerk’s office, upon which is posted the dates for hearings in the various cases in common pleas court. Aselage said this was being done for the convenience of the attorneys and the general public.

75 Years

March 1, 1948

Rev. James P. Kelly, first son of the Holy Angels Congregation to enter the home mission field of the church, celebrated mass in his home church while at Fort Loramie, St. Michael’s Church was filled for the first solemn mass by Rev. Cletus Stang. Both priests were ordained Saturday at Sts. Peter and Paul Church in Norwood by Archbishop John T. McNicholas of Cincinnati.

—————

An aggressive membership campaign has been inaugurated by the Sidney Civic Association to enroll more residents of the community as active participants in the comprehensive program which is being outlined by the group. The membership drive is under the chairmanship of R. O. Berg.

—————

The 1948 American Red Cross drive in Sidney and Shelby County for $14,750 got underway today as workers began their house-to-house canvass. Judge Huber Beery is chairman for the 1948 fund drive.

50 Years

March 1, 1973

For the third time since January, the Sidney Police Department has hired a patrolman. The new officer is Kenneth Krueger, 24, Lima. He will begin his duties with city police March 14.

—————

Students studying German at Sidney High School are hitting the books harder than ever before.

Clayton C. Pepple, principal, announced this week that 15 students will be chosen to participate in a special program that will take them to northern Germany late this spring.

A first for Sidney High School, the program was arranged through cooperation with the International School Exchange Program which is sponsored by the National Association of Secondary School Principals. The selected students will spend a month abroad.

—————

Attorney John D. Schmitt, assistant Shelby County Prosecutor has been named chairman of the 1973 Shelby County Cancer Crusade of the American Cancer Society.

He attended the Ohio Division Crusade meeting in Columbus. Robert Burns, president of the Shelby County Unit and Mrs. Judy Baker, secretary, also attended. The kick-off dinner will be April 10.

25 Years

March 1, 1998

Jim McCracken has assembled another good wrestling team for Sidney High School. He has 8 wrestlers advancing to the district competition. The wrestlers are Chad Compton, Shaun Brulport, Kyle Witt, Matt Schemmel, Andy Jacoba, Michael Thorpe, Michael Rossi and Ryan Moran.

—————‚

Anna resident Dwight Welsh credits his dog with saving his life. Welsh, who lives at 103 Linden Street, had been having problems with his rambunctious pup, Amos. However, after Welsh had fallen asleep, Amos barked loudly, pawed him and waked him up. Welsh’s furnace was spewing our carbon monoxide and he would have died had it not been for his dog.