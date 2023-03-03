Campbell tenure as chamber chair begins

BOTKINS — There was a change of chairmen for the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce during its annual meeting Thursday night.

“Serving as board chair for the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce this past year has been a tremendous experience,” said Josh Ross, of Ruese Insurance Agency.

“For those who have a long history of membership with the chamber, thank you and please know that this level of commitment is highly valued by our organization. Our continuing theme each board meeting is to consistently act in the best interests of our members. Adding value to your chamber membership is our ongoing pursuit and one we take very seriously,” said Ross.

“The membership retention percentage at the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce is as high as you will find anywhere for Chambers our size. The credit for this is a tribute to you and your faithful support of the chamber and our community. The Shelby County business community is one of strength and unity. I’ve heard it said many times that you can accomplish much more together than you can ever accomplish alone. This is the underlying spirit of our community and our chamber,” he said.

“To my fellow Board members, thank you for your commitment and dedication to making our Board meetings both productive and enjoyable. To those with whom I’ve had the privilege to serve on the Executive Committee, thanks for your thoughtful and careful guidance this past year. To the Chamber staff, thank you for your role in making my time as Board Chair fulfilling and meaningful. To everyone affiliated with this organization, it has been my honor to serve. Thank you for affording me this wonderful opportunity,” he concluded.

The gavel of leadership was passed to John Campbell, of Lincoln Electric Automation.

”It is my privilege to be serving as the 2023 Chairman of the Board and I’m very much looking forward to the opportunity,” said Campbell. “This will be my fifth year on the chamber board and along with my fellow directors and chamber staff, we pledge to do our very best to lead this organization in ways that will continue to provide a high level of service and value to your business.

“If I personally or the resources of the chamber can be of assistance to you or your organization in any way, please don’t hesitate to call. In addition, if you have suggestions as to how your chamber can be more responsive to the needs of your organization, I hope you’ll let me know. We want membership in the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber to be an important part of your organization’s success,” said Campbell.