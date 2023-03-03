Industrial Property Brokers sells Sidney Monarch Complex

SIDNEY —An investment company based out of New York has acquired an industrial property north of Dayton in a $5.25 million acquisition. Candor Capital purchased the historic Monarch building in Sidney. The building at 615 Oak Ave. is 325,000 square feet and was originally built in 1909 to serve the Monarch Machine Tool Company.

Candor Capital believes the Ohio market is seen as undervalued, and plans to invest over $500,000 in improvements which includes a 20,000-square-foot space available for lease. Monarch Lathes LP is still operating out of the space.

The sale was handled by Industrial Property Brokers.