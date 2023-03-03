MVRPC holds election of officers

DAYTON– Elections for the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission’s (MVRPC’s) Executive Committee and Institute Steering Committee were held on Thursday, March 2, 2023, following the regular monthly meeting. Members of the committee will serve a term beginning April 2023 through March 2024.

The Executive Committee is a subset of the Board of Directors, appointed annually to work with the Executive Director on personnel matters and financial expenditures.

The Executive Officers for the Executive Committee for this term are Chairperson Greg Simmons, Miami County; First Vice Chairperson Sara Lommatzsch, city of Riverside; and Second Vice Chairperson Debborah Wallace, Beavercreek Township.

“MVRPC is pleased to have Miami County Commissioner Greg Simmons serving his second year as the chairperson of our Board of Directors. Chairperson Simmons was elected as Miami County Commissioner in November 2016 for a four-year term commencing on Jan. 2, 2017. He was elected again in 2021. Mr. Simmons is a graduate of Piqua Central High School and was Edison State College’s first graduate. He obtained a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Education from Wright State University. Greg has been actively involved in public service for many years and brings a wealth of experience to elected office and MVRPC chairperson,” remarked Brian O. Martin, AICP, executive director of the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission.

The Executive Committee members for this term are Bath Township Trustee Michelle Clements; Beavercreek Township Trustee Debborah Wallace; Bethel Township Trustee Beth van Haaren; CenterPoint Energy Local Government Affairs Manager Walt Hibner; city of Beavercreek Vice Mayor Joanna Garcia; city of Dayton Commissioner Matt Joseph; city of Kettering Council Member Tony Klepacz; city of Oakwood Vice Mayor Steve Byington; city of Piqua Commissioner Cindy Pearson; city of Riverside Council Member Sara Lommatzsch; city of Springboro Mayor John Agenbroad; city of Troy Mayor, Robin I. Oda; city of Union Vice Mayor John Bruns; Darke County Commissioner Larry Holmes; Dayton Realtors President Greg Blatt; Five River MetroParks CEO Becky Benná; Greene County Transit Board Chair Woodrow “Woody” Stroud; Greene County Commissioner Tom Koogler; Harrison Township Trustee Georgeann Godsey; Miami County Commissioner Greg Simmons; Montgomery County Commissioner Judy Dodge; Preble County Commissioner Rachel Vonderhaar; Shelby County Commissioner Tony Bornhorst; and Village of Yellow Springs Council President Brian Housh.

The MVRPC Institute for Livable & Equitable Communities Steering Committee (ISC) is a leadership board comprised of representatives from MVRPC member organizations or Institute funders who provide oversight, guidance and advisory leadership to accomplish the mission and vision for the MVRPC ISC.

The chairperson nominated for the ISC is Beavercreek Township Trustee Deborah Wallace.

“The Institute for Livable & Equitable Communities is a long-term, multi-faceted effort to enhance livability and equity throughout the region. MVRPC is looking forward to seeing the great work of the Institute continue under the leadership of Chairperson Debborah Wallace, Beavercreek Township Trustee. Ms. Wallace has been an active member of MVRPC’s Board of Directors for 12 years and currently serves as Second Vice-Chairperson. Debborah is an entrepreneur starting her own company while maintaining leadership positions in local organizations. This passion for community and business brings a unique perspective in guiding the ISC,” stated Martin.

The Institute Steering Committee includes Beavercreek Township Trustee Debborah Wallace, city of Dayton Commissioner Matt Joseph, city of Huber Heights Council Member Nancy Byrge, city of Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald, Dayton Development Coalition President and CEO Jeffrey Hoagland, Five Rivers MetroParks Chief of Planning and Projects Carrie Scarff, Learn to Earn Dayton CEO Stacy Schweikhart, Miami County Commissioner Greg Simmons, Montgomery County Commissioner Judy Dodge, Preble County Commissioner David Haber, The Dayton Foundation President Mike Parks, United Way President and CEO Tom Kelley and Village of Yellow Springs Council President Brian Housh.

Established in 1964, the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission promotes collaboration among communities, stakeholders, and residents to advance regional priorities. MVRPC is a forum and resource where the Board of Directors identifies priorities and develops public policy and collaborative strategies to improve quality of life throughout the Miami Valley Region.

MVRPC performs planning and research functions for our Region that ensure livable and equitable communities; clean air and water; robust roadway, transit, and active transportation options; and strategic community plans that chart the course for member communities and partners. MVRPC’s Regional Transportation Planning Organization (RTPO) involves Preble, Darke, and Shelby Counties. As the Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), MVRPC is responsible for transportation planning in Greene, Miami and Montgomery Counties and parts of northern Warren County. MVRPC’s areawide water quality planning designation encompasses five counties: Darke, Preble plus the three MPO counties.