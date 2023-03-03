NK Parts and Everside Health celebrate five years of partnership

SIDNEY — NK Parts and Everside Health will celebrate five years of partnership offering free and superior healthcare to their employees and families on March 6. NK Parts Industries was the first employer in Shelby County to offer an entirely free on-site health center to their medical plan members. This was an effort to improve employee health as well as reduce employer costs. NK Parts Human Resources manager Ronda Fogt, says this “has more than exceeded expectations.”

NK Parts has documented great improvements in their employee health and impressive savings to their business plan. According to Fogt, having the on-site health center has helped NK Parts to have better control of their medical spending. This has led to an expansion of their health center and the services they offer, including an on-site dispensary with over 100 name brand and generic medications at no cost to the patient.

Since opening in 2018, the health center has had a remarkable response among NK Parts employees and their families. Over 80% of their eligible associates utilize the health center. Fogt states, “we conduct stay interviews and associates consistently report that our health center, and the benefits we offer, are the number one reasons for staying employed here at NK Parts.” She credits much of the health center’s success to Everside Health’s Nurse Practitioner Alisa Elliott and Registered Nurse Jamie Gudorf. “They really are a great team who provide exceptional care for their patients,” says Fogt.

According to Elliott, “we have always been able to offer the same services you would see at a primary care office or urgent care, but because of the success of the health center, we are now able to offer direct consulting with medical specialists, pre-employment services, and a comprehensive diabetes management program that includes Dexcom continuous glucose monitoring as well as dietician and wellness coaching.”

Elliott adds, “to me, what sets Everside Health apart from many other employer-based health clinics are their wellness programs that focus on prevention and disease management. I get to spend time with my patients which allows me to help them live their healthiest life.”

Everside Health is a Denver-based direct primary care provider. With over 375 health centers across the United States, they are one of the nation’s largest providers of direct primary and mental health care. To learn more about Everside Health and how to partner with them, visit www.eversidehealth.com.