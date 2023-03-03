Noll recognized for insurance designation achievement

CELINA — Lexi Noll, Claims Representative associate at Celina Insurance Group, recently earned the Associate in Claims (AIC) designation.

The AIC program is a specialized curriculum administered by The Institutes, an organization dedicated to providing accreditation and continuing education to insurance professionals. Noll earned this recognition upon successful completion of four courses.

“I chose to pursue this designation because it directly relates to my role at Celina, and I knew it would help me develop my claim-handling abilities,” Noll said. “Through these courses, I have gained a better understanding of the insurance industry’s legal landscape.”

Noll is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. She also holds the Associate in Insurance (AINS) designation.

“Lexi has accomplished a lot early in her career,” Mike Stout, Senior Claims manager, said. “Her attention to detail is an asset in the claims field, and I’m confident she’ll continue to provide superior service to our policyholders.”

Celina Insurance Group is comprised of four mutual property and casualty insurance companies. The companies provide protection for autos, homes, businesses and farms through more than 500 independent agencies in five states. Founded in 1914 with headquarters in Celina, Ohio, the organization is committed to supporting its policyholders and communities.