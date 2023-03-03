Nominations open for WiBN Women To Watch

DAYTON – Women in Business Networking (WiBN) has a long history of recognizing women who are working to improve their community. The honor has been called Top 25 Women To Watch, Women of Impact and this year we are going back to Women To Watch. Nominations are now open for the Class of 2024.

If you know a potential Woman To Watch and would like to nominate her, visit bit.ly/2024WomanToWatch for more information and to complete the form. Nominations must be received by 5 p.m. on June 16, 2023.

A Woman To Watch inspires and encourages those around her to actively challenge the status quo. She’s a force of change in both her professional and personal life and she makes a lasting impression on others. She’s passionate about her work, philanthropy and relationships. Her efforts aren’t always splashy and bold. Instead, she impacts the world around her through ripples that turn into waves. WiBN recognizes women others strive to emulate in word and deed.

Nominees chosen to be a 2024 Woman To Watch will be notified by email in August/September. The latest class members will be revealed during the 2023 WiBN Leadership Conference on Nov. 14, 2023.

Sheri Sword, WiBN executive director, shares, “I encourage men and women alike to think about the women in our community that stand out as dynamic leaders. Then, take a minute to recognize them with a nomination. This honor is a great way to recognize them for their great works, whether personal or professional. It’s important to let others know that we see what they are doing and applaud their efforts.”

Call Sheri Sword at 937-610-2277 with questions.

