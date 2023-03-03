125 Years

March 3, 1898

The Democrats of Sidney and Clinton Township will hold a mass convention instead of a primary this year. It will be held in the assembly room of the court house the evening of March 18. The Republican primary election for Sidney and Clinton Township will be held in the assembly room the evening of March 16th with ward conventions the evening of March 15th.

—————

The Sidney bowling team went to Lima yesterday and although they received a royal welcome and treatment, came out on the short end of the games with the Lima bowlers winning only one of five. Members of the Sidney team were Harry Knauer, Ben McLean, Ray Anderson, C.W. Benjamin and Earl and Harry Karmire. Fred Forsyth went along as scorer.

100 Years

March 3, 1923

The Retail Institute under the auspices of the Sidney Retail Merchants Association will open Monday and run through all next week. Two speakers of national reputation, Pryor Irwin and John Vardman, will make talks each day at noon and in the evening. The noon luncheon sessions will be held at the M. E. Church and the evening meetings in the school auditorium.

—————

P.F. Sarver and his son, Ward, suffered minor injuries in an accident about three miles south of Sidney last evening. Enroute from Piqua to Sidney shortly before 8 p.m., their car struck a large truck belonging to the Lock Two Milling Co. which was parked on the side of the road after it had broken down. The truck had no taillights turned on. The Sarver car flipped over on its side and was heavily damaged.

—————

Members of the Junior Shakespeare Club at their annual election of officers yesterday named Miss Lou Robertson, President; Mrs. C. J. Briggs, vice president; Mrs. Hugh Bingham, secretary and Mrs. Voress Loudenback, treasurer.

—————

A strong feeling exists that an announcement will be made shortly of negotiations for a settlement between German and France in the Ruhr area.

75 Years

March 3, 1948

Ralph Wiessinger, Sidney funeral director, has been named campaign manager for the Shelby County movement to collect food for hungry Europeans and the drive will be known as “Neighbors In Action – the Christian Way.” Russell Sayre, Shelby County farmer and former Farm Bureau field representative, will assist Wiessinger.

—————

Application for a charter will be made this week by Sidney’s Junior Chamber of Commerce it was announced today by the new organization’s president, Don Thoma.

—————

Fire completely destroyed J. S. Green’s one-story home and its contents located one mile southeast of Maplewood this morning. Green and four other occupants of the house, including a baby, fled from the blaze in their night clothing when the fire was discovered about 5:30 a.m.

50 Years

March 3, 1973

HOUSTON – Scott Allan Werling, a sixth grader at Houston School, is the spelling bee champion for Hardin-Houston Elementary School.

Scott is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Werling, R.R. 1.

—————

BELLEFONTAINE – It has not only become a survival of the fittest in the Bellefontaine Class A District, but also of the underdogs. And by this trend of elimination, a pair of top-seeded competitors from Shelby County fell by the wayside in resumption of district action before a packed house at the Bellefontaine High School gym Friday night.

—————

Fort Loramie’s Redskins, ruling No. 1 by its leading seeded position in the recent draw, was upended by their most avowed foe, Russia’s Raiders, in a hotly engaged 68 – 64 struggle. In the other encounter, Anna’s defending district champion Rockets, seeded No. 2 in the bracket, was nipped at the buzzer in a 48 – 47 photo finish by Mechanicsburg’s Indians.

—————

The Rev. Carl J. Bollinger, minister of the GreenView United Church of Christ in Plattsville since 1967, has accepted a call to the pastorate of the Parkview United Church of Christ in Peoria, Illinois.

25 Years

March 3, 1998

There are more changes underway in education. Being discussed is the idea of “open enrollment.” If adopted, the plan would allow each school to accept students from anywhere in Ohio. Currently, only students from adjacent districts may open enroll in another district. A program on the idea was presented to the board by Tim Bickel.

—————

It appears the old Wagner Manufacturing building on Fair Road may have some life in it yet. The Zoning Board of Appeals granted a conditional use permit for the sale of pots and pans from Wagner. Planning coordinator Jon Crusey was in favor of the idea. The area will be 825 square feet. The building is in a heavy industrial district.

