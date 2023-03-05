Boys bowling: Riverside wins D-II state title

Members of Riverside’s boys bowling team pose for a photo shortly after earning the Division II state title on Saturday at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl. It’s the school’s first state title in any sport. Sixteen teams qualified for the tournament, and the top eight advanced to the championship round. The Pirates placed seventh and beat No. 2 Liberty Center in three games (204-190, 225-175 and 216-191) to advance to a semifinal, then beat No. 6 Rocky River Lutheran West 3-1 (165-204, 202-148, 194-167 and 214-212) to advance to a final against Coldwater. Riverside beat the Cavaliers 3-1 (213-149, 168-170, 219-214, 208-161) to earn the championship. Seniors Zander Crouch, Andrew Knight and Tyler Knight and juniors Sam King and Gage Stevenson bowl for the team; the squad is coached by Zerah Crouch and Jaime Yelton.
Photo courtesy OHSAA