Community calendar

THURSDAY, MARCH 9

• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306.

• The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua. 937-773-6753.

• Hope and Revelation, a 12-Step Recovery through the Life Recovery Bible, is a weekly meeting for recovering addicts based on Biblical teachings. Meetings are held every Thursday at 7 p.m. at the offices of Samaritan Works, 315 E. Court St., Sidney.

• The Shelby County Coin Club is hosting its monthly meeting at 7:15 p.m. at the Connection Point Church of God, 1510 Campbell Road, Sidney.

FRIDAY, MARCH 10

• The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County is hosting their free veterans coffee and donuts event from 9 to 11 a.m. at the center. The event is free to any veteran over 50 years of age.

• Staying Clean for the Weekend Alcoholics Anonymous weekly meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the Sidney Baptist Church at 1322 E. Court St.

SATURDAY, MARCH 11

• Grand Lake Health System is hosting a Childbirth (Lamaze) Class at the Grand Lake Medical Office Building, 1140 S. Knoxville Ave., St. Marys. Call 419-394-3335 ext. 2419 to sign up.

• Saturday Morning Eye Opener group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

SUNDAY, MARCH 12

• Grand Lake Health System is hosting a Road to Fitness, Spring Forward Hike at the Noble Township Hall, 16586 County Road 66A, St. Marys, from 1 to 3 p.m.

MONDAY, MARCH 13

• Grand Lake Health is hosting blood pressure screening event at the Auglaize-Mercer Family YMCA – South branch, 4075 Wuebker Road, Minster, from 9 to 11 a.m.

• Grand Lake Health System is hosting a Diabetes Support Group at 7 p.m. at the Grand Lake Medical Office Building, 1140 S. Knoxville Ave., St. Marys.

• Primary Purpose Group of of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings will be held at 8 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 320 E. Russell Road, Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

TUESDAY, MARCH 14

• The Wilderness Trail Museum’s Genealogy Room in Fort Loramie is open from 9 a.m. to noon, and volunteers are on hand to help with family research. In addition to a large library of printed materials, the genealogy room also provides computer access to Newspapers.com, the Ancestry Library Edition of Ancestry.com, and other online resources.

• Grand Lake Health System is hosting a Diabetes Support Group at 10 a.m. at the Grand Lake Medical Office Building, 1140 S. Knoxville Ave., St. Marys.

• Grand Lake Health System hosts a Parkinson’s’s exercise program at the Auglaize-Mercer Family YMCA —South branch, 4075 Wuebker Road, Minster, from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

• StoryPoint Troy is hosting the Miami Valley Alzheimer’s Support Group at 11:30 a.m. RSVP by Monday, March 13, by calling 937-440-3600.

• Grand Lake Health System is hosting a cooking demonstration/meal preparation at the Grand Lake Medical Office Building, 1140 S. Knoxville Ave., St. Marys. The demonstrations start at 6:30 p.m.

• The Shelby County Genealogical Society is holding their monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Ross Historical Center, 115 E. North St., Sidney. The meeting is presented by Rex Maggart who is sharing information about the Orphan Trains

• The Loramie Township meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Russia Fire House, 113 North St., Russia.

• Sidney group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings will be held at 8:30 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 231 N. Miami Ave., Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15

• 12 and 12 group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings will be held at 8 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 320 E. Russell Road, Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.