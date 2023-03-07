Engineering Discovery Day showcases programs and careers for new students

LIMA — Engineering Discovery Day at The Ohio State University at Lima is an opportunity to learn more about the engineering programs at both the Lima and Columbus campuses of Ohio State.

Prospective, applicant, admitted and matriculated students who are interested in an engineering major and career will attend from 8:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Friday, March 10, 2023, at Ohio State Lima’s Engineering Education Manufacturing Center, located at the Ford Lima Engine Plant, 1155 Bible Road.

Highlights will include panel discussions with area engineers, current engineering students and engineering faculty; more about the Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology program, which can be completed entirely at the Lima campus; and chances to meet with admissions, academic advising, engineering career development and engagement, and financial aid representatives.

Students can register at https://go.osu.edu/engrgdiscovery23.