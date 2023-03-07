Grand jury hands down indictments

SIDNEY — The Shelby County grand jury issued indictments for intimidation of a witness and domestic violence, among other charges, on Thursday, March 2.

Jacqueline M. Caudill, aka Jacqueline M. Yelton, 38, of Sidney, was indicted on one count of intimidation of a witness in a criminal case, a third degree felony, and one count of obstructing justice, a third degree felony, for threatening to take away a child’s pet cat if the child victim did not recant her report of criminal charges against the offender’s spouse. Caudill was also indicted on one count of assault and one count of resisting arrest for throwing a cell phone at a police officer’s head, a fourth degree felony, and refusing to be handcuffed, a second degree misdemeanor.

Trevor W. Williamson, 29, of Sidney, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a fifth degree felony, for kicking a female victim (live in girlfriend) in the face and punching her in the forehead, with the knowledge that she was pregnant.

Randall C.M. Leonard, 34, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for possession of methamphetamine and a baggie used for storing, transporting and abusing methamphetamine.

Andrew T. Jackson, 52, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, one count of possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and baggies, straws and a scale used for storing, transporting, and abusing drugs. Additionally Jackson was indicted on one count of failure to comply with order or signal of officer, a third degree felony, for fleeing a law enforcement officer’s signal to stop his vehicle, operating his vehicle in a manner which caused substantial risk by running a stop sign, traveling at speeds in excess of 110 mph, and weaving through traffic.

Michael C. Stockton, 32, at large, was indicted on one count of failure to provide change of address, a fourth degree felony, for failure to notify the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office of a change of address, having previously been convicted of Voyeurism.