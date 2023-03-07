125 Years

March 7, 1898

The county commissioners yesterday reappointed R. D. Mede as a member of the board of trustees of the children’s home and Mrs. E. H. Arbuckle as a member of the advisory board. Both terms expired yesterday. Mr. Mede was named for a four-year term and Mrs. Arbuckle for three years.

—————

Memorial services in honor of the late Frances E. Willard were held in the M.E. Church last evening. It was a union service of several of the churches and was held under the auspices of the local branch of the Women’s Christian Temperance Union. The church was packed to capacity.

—————

A telephone company has been organized at McCartyville for the purpose of building a line from that village to Anna.

—————

Senator Cannon today introduced a bill appropriating $50 million for national defense. A bill creating two additional regiments of artillery passed the House under a suspension of the rules.

100 Years

March 7, 1923

The name of Judge H.T. Mathers, of this city, has been prominently mentioned during the past few days for the appointment as a member of the State Public Utilities Commission to succeed Charles C. Marshall, whose term has expired. Mr. Marshall has been connected with the commission since it was established and many of his friends are urging Gov. Donahey to rename him to the post.

—————

At a meeting of the Shelby County Investment Service Bureau held last evening in the offices of the Shelby County Farm Bureau, the organization was completed and officers named. L.E. Marrs was elected president; E.J. Griffis, vice president; P.B. Kemper, secretary and treasurer; directors, J.C. Cummins, Ben B. Amann, E.T. Custenborder, A.F. Moon, W.M. Cory, W.S. DuVall, Harry Faulkner, S.E. Schearer and Henry Ernst.

75 Years

March 7, 1948

Sidney High School is rated a “first grade” school and recipient of a number of outstanding commendations in a report from Glenn A. Rich, supervisor of high schools, following examination of the local high school late in February. The report also made several recommendations for further improvement. It was the first inspection of the local school in several years.

—————

A commercial building of importance was forecast for Sidney’s business life with the announcement today by John Quinn that his family had purchased the large lot at the northwest corner of South Ohio Avenue and South Street. Quinn was noncommittal as to the type or style of building which is being contemplated for the location.

—————

E. D. Aneshansley concluded more than two years of public service with the city of Sidney today – as service director and more recently as projects administrator – to devote full time to private enterprise. He announced that he plans to become associated with the New Bremen Hardware and Supply Company’s new hardware and mill supply warehouse to be constructed in Sidney this year.

50 Years

March 7, 1973

JACKSON CENTER – At last night’s meeting of the Jackson Center School Board, possibilities of building a new gym were discussed.

The board decided to send out newsletters to the people in the school district to determine their reaction to the idea. The newsletter will report the financial status of the school district and include cost estimates of a new gym.

—————

A resolution accepting the plat for the future site of the new Sidney-Shelby County Family YMCA was passed by Sidney City Council Monday night.

The $1 million plus three-level building will be located in the north end of Sidney in the Northlawn subdivision.

25 Years

March 7, 1998

A Lehman High School graduate continues to climb the ladder at Wittenberg University in Springfield. Chris Wilberding has been promoted to head golf coach at the school. He had been the assistant basketball coach for 3 years and also head tennis coach. He will give up his duties as tennis coach to be with the golf team.

—————

The art work of Sidney natice Tom Imondi is on display at the Amos Memorial Public Library in town. It is titled, “Religion and its Approximations.” The display will feature artwork, poetry, free verse and essays. Imodi has included some works of fellow artist Jamaica Gremore.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org