Shrine to hold Tenebrae Service

MARIA STEIN – The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics will be hosting a Tenebrae Service on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in the Adoration Chapel at 7:30 p.m.

The word “Tenebrae” is Latin for shadows. The purpose of the Tenebrae service is to meditate deeply on the passion story. Christ’s betrayal, abandonment, and agony are felt deeply in this prayer. However, we are left remembering that the story is not over, and that Christ will fulfill his mission in three days’ time. The Rev. John Tonkin will lead participants as they reflect on scripture passages and hymns sung by the St. Peter Church Choir of Fort Recovery. The shadows will grow around us as candles are extinguished.

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Road in Maria Stein. For more event information, visit www.mariasteinshrine.org.